We got a lump in our throats and we cried. I don’t remember such a happy day for Nicaraguans in the last five years. On Thursday, February 9, as a plane took 222 political prisoners to the United States, there was no way to tear yourself away from the live broadcast from Dulles Airport in Washington, where they landed free, though banished.

The surprise decision of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo raised many questions about the legal mechanism used by the dictatorship to remove prisoners of conscience from the country. But the speculations did not last long. The institutional apparatus acted in a matter of hours based on the interests of the dictator and He unabashedly exposed the cards of the game.

Magistrate Octavio Rothschuh, president of Criminal Chamber One of the Court of Appeals of Managua (TAM), read a sentence that He declared those released traitors to the country, deported them, and stripped them of their nationality.

Almost in parallel, the National Assembly approved that morning a constitutional reform to remove the nicaraguanidad those who commit acts contrary to “the interests of the Nation.”

It was the perfect precedent for the arbitrariness that would come later, on February 15, 2023, when the stripping of the nationality of another 94 Nicaraguans in exile was declared, in addition to their civil rights “in perpetuity” and the confiscation of their assets for “treason against the homeland.” The order was executed, of course, by Sandinista judges and the sentence was read by TAM magistrates.

They may be the first of many spoils of Nicaraguan nationality. Although it constitutes a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rightsthe legal reality in Nicaragua vanishes and what the regime says is done.

With the constitutional reform, the institutional actors closed ranks as also happened in the last case. They assumed it as a decision of the “State of Nicaragua”, although the jurists warned that any reform to the magna carta must be carried out in two legislatures to be effective.

Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua, with his wife and Vice President, Rosario Murillo. Photo: Presidency of Nicaragua / EFE

While this was happening, the moving images of family reunions took the focus off the new legal outrage that included andl perpetual stripping of the rights of the exiles.

At six in the afternoon Ortega addressed the nation, surrounded by military commanders, the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Assembly. He confirmed that the banishment was a unilateral decision that they communicated to the United States, taking advantage of a trip to his country by US Ambassador Kevin Sullivan.

The idea to get them out of Nicaragua, Ortega told his supporters, came from Murillo, his wife and number two in a family regime similar to the one the Sandinistas helped to overthrow in 1979: the cruel Somoza.

Similar, but maybe worse. When Somocismo imprisoned the Sandinista Ortega, between 1967 and 1974, they did allow him at least to read and write. In contrast, the current regime prohibited political prisoners from even this elementary right, as the digital newspaper Confidencial stated in a recent report.

Already on November 8, 2021, the Nicaraguan ruler had called his prisoners “sons of bitches of Yankee imperialism,” while hinting at the idea that it would be better for the Americans to take them to the United States, as he did now.

He said this while complaints about human rights abuses committed in the dungeons of Nicaragua were multiplying and international pressure was growing from governments such as the United States, the European Union, Canada, Switzerland, among others. Besides, A good part of the leftist leaders turned their backs on Ortega.

This is not a barter. This is a matter of principles, of dignity, and what it does is confirm that they are returning to a country that is the one that has used them

The regime said it was subject to interventionism, but the inmates’ sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of access to files by their lawyers and interrogations spoke for these victims of that executive-dominated judicial system. They broke the wall of silence raised from power.

Ortega told his acolytes on February 9 that expelling political prisoners was a decision based on principles, because they “betrayed” the country. “This is not a barter, this is not a ‘I give you this and you give me that’… No! This is a matter of principles, of dignity, and what it does is confirm that they are returning to a country that is the one that has used them, its rulers, not the American people, ”he accused.

However, no one believes him. Ortega bases his State policy on lying. The dignity argument ignores the human rights violations committed by the State since 2018, when the dictator ordered the violent repression of the population. The IACHR reported 355 murdered in the protests and more than two thousand injured between April 18 of that year and July 31, 2019.

However, the complaints against public officials and the Sandinista Front are today also in impunity and the regime rules over the innocent blood of the fallen. Like Alvarito Conrado, a child killed by snipers near the Managua baseball stadium on April 20, 2018, whose father died on January 28, 2023 without seeing justice.

Ortega runs the country on the power of guns and robes. Power has a machinery of fear made up of subjects who comply with even the most witty orders.

Power at will

—Do you want, boss, laws to imprison? —. In 2020, the Assembly said granted and approved the norm that punishes false news. As a consequence, the Government persecuted civil society and closed 2,981 organizations for political reasons between November 2018 and November 2022. The Police entered the Violeta Barrios Foundation (promoter of journalism and freedom of expression) and confiscated the media such as Confidencial, 100% News and La Prensa.

—Do you want, boss, dozens of defendants for instigating a coup that did not exist? —. So they built “investigations”. The courts were filling up with cases against citizens in generalpoliticians, peasants, intellectuals, student leaders and businessmen, who were arrested six months before the 2021 presidential vote.

On February 9, when Ortega explained the expulsion of the political prisoners, he ordered the president of the Assembly, Gustavo Porras, to enlist orA constitutional reform to appoint Murillo as “co-president”. That legal figure does not exist either, but soon some legislator or perhaps all the FSLN legislators will present the initiative that will turn that “idea” into a reality. That’s how the system works.

Like in The Autumn of the PatriarchAll that remains is for them to ask the general —in this case the commander— what time it is. It will be what he says. I correct: The one that he and Murillo say, because the one of Nicaragua is a two-headed dictatorship.

It is good news, of course, that the innocent go free and that we embrace to see families happy, even for a day. But the democratization route is still uphill. We need the scrutinizing eyes of the international community so that this is not just a “grab” of Ortega air.

The task of change is still pending in a country subjected to terror, as recent decisions and those to come show. With no possibility of free elections in sight, with a subdued judicial scaffolding that will soon replace the released political prisoners with others, and with paramilitaries at the service of the government party, the scenario looks worse, although there may be cracks in the regimewhose depth we do not know.

In 2022, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez (Managua, 56 years old) was arrested for conspiracy and propagation of false news.

The spiral of violence does not seem to have an end, nor does the departure of thousands of Nicaraguans into exile in search of security or an economic future that the dictatorship can no longer offer. Tyrannies also confiscate the future.

Citizens must continue fighting for the 38 prisoners of conscience, like Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, the bishop who already told Ortega on the plane that he would not leave, according to the ruler in his evening speech on February 9. The priest made that decision despite the fact that he had been imprisoned in his house since August 4 of last year and surely aware that this act of rebellion would have harsh consequences. And in fact, the government could not have been more cruel.

In effect, the regime ordered him to change his home prison to send him to La Modelo prison in Tipitapa, the largest in the country, and the next day another court sentenced him to 26 years and four months behind bars. This judicial process, like so many others, denied the bishop the minimum guarantees, as is only possible in dictatorships like the Nicaraguan one, one of the cruelest in recent Latin American history. There is no legal yardstick to measure so much indecency.

Recovering Nicaragua from the darkness will require building an alternative power that integrates society and helps rescue from terror so many citizens who fight silently every day. But it won’t be easy. Just as in quite parallel realities such as Venezuela, Political leaders with the necessary maturity are needed to overthrow particular interests depending on the country. We will see if this changes now and they help gradually transform this violently sweet Central American nation, as Julio Cortázar once described it.