On the South Pan-American Highway that leads to Costa Rica, about 11 kilometers from the always burning capital of Nicaragua, policemen dressed in black and armed with shields and Russian AK-47 assault rifles guard a two-story villa surrounded by trees. Two patrols have been posted on both sides of the property and others remain a few meters from the residence.

Vehicles pass by the road and life passes as if nothing happened inside that house, where a 67-year-old journalist remains under house arrest four days ago, when a local judge issued an arrest and search warrant against him, as part of an investigative process for alleged crimes of corruption.

She is Cristiana Chamorro, Opposition presidential candidate and daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the nonagenarian former president who dethroned Commander Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections and ended the first Sandinista government after ten years of revolution. Ortega returned to power in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016, the last time with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president.

Last Wednesday, when the search was ordered, riot troops surrounded and stormed the property of Chamorro. They jumped over the back walls, in the best style of Hollywood raids against drug lords, according to neighbors.

Since then, the opposition stay locked up Along with her domestic employees and incommunicado since Thursday, according to her brother, the also journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, one of the most influential in the country and whose media was raided by the police twice since 2018.

The government reported that it took all electronic equipment from the house (mobile phones, IPads and computers) looking for evidence With which he hopes to demonstrate that the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation (FVBCH), which the journalist directed until last January, committed money laundering.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the NGO that the former president created in 1997 to promote press freedom and that closed operations in February, due to pressure from a law that seeks to control external financing of opponents of the regime, would be responsible for “irregular” handling of funds provided, among others, by USAID of the United States and the cooperation agencies of Spain and Switzerland.

In the framework of the accusation, a local judge froze the accounts of Cristiana Chamorro, lifted bank secrecy to investigate his transactions and prohibited him from leaving the country, while he ordered his “disqualification from public office, for not being in full enjoyment of his civil and political rights.”

Ortega’s fear

The opposition woman rejected the accusation because she considered it “A monstrosity” aimed at preventing his presidential candidacy in the November 7 elections, when Ortega, who will turn 76 that month, will seek his third consecutive reelection and his fifth presidential term. The registration period for candidates expires on August 2.

“Ortega he’s dead of horror, because he knows that we are going to defeat him in the next elections, “said the journalist after a first statement before the Prosecutor’s Office, on May 22. He assured that all his accounts are clear and that the crime of laundering does not apply in his case, while his NGO received money from government cooperation agencies.

As part of the process some 30 journalists have been summoned to testify and owners of independent media, as well as cultural promoters who had some relationship with the FVBCH. One of those called was even Sergio Ramírez, Cervantes Prize for Literature and vice president of the country during the first Ortega government.

The 78-year-old award-winning novelist, in dissent for three decades, went to the Prosecutor’s Office as the legal representative of the Luisa Mercado Foundation, a small cultural NGO. “Nicaragua is experiencing very turbulent political times in the electoral framework, and it seems to me that (the Chamorro case) is related to that ”, he commented.

Elections in question

Cristiana Chamorro aspires to be the candidate of a divided and beaten opposition for reforms ordered by the new magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), mostly inclined to the Sandinista party. They were appointed in May by the Parliament, also with a Sandinista majority and in charge of approving the laws applied by a judicial system that is also subject to the Executive.

In the last month, the CSE He withdrew the legal status of two opposition parties and this week he warned the Citizens for Freedom alliance (CxL, the only dissident alternative tolerated until today), that the pre-candidates who have participated in “the failed coup”, as the government calls the social revolt that broke out, will be inhibited on April 18, 2018. All opposition presidential candidates are linked in one way or another to these events.



And this Saturday afternoon, the well-known economist Arturo Cruz Sequeira, CxL presidential candidate and former Ortega ambassador to the United States, who two days ago had threatened to abandon the electoral process dissatisfied with the CSE’s indicated inhibitions, He was detained at the Managua airport after arriving from Washington. In a statement, the Public Ministry announced that he will be investigated for “strong indications that he has attacked Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people.”

The so-called “April rebellion” it began when hundreds of students came out to protest against a reform to Social Security, which threatened to reduce the pensions of retirees. The youths set up barricades and the protests were put down with bullets by Sandinista police and paramilitaries, with a total of 328 dead, 2,000 wounded, hundreds of detainees and some 100,000 emigrants and exiles, according to data from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The government recognized 200 dead in the first three months of protests.

After regaining control with blood and fire, Ortega banned opposition demonstrations in September 2018. Since then, the police have detained anyone who dares to leave their home with a Nicaraguan banner or flag, which became an emblem of the opposition three years ago. According to journalists, hotels, homes or offices where government opponents gather are besieged by police patrols, something unimaginable in the country just a few years ago.

The opposition reports more than 120 “political prisoners” still in prison and few activists dare to protest in public places. Some carry out “express pickets”, which consist of breaking into an avenue or shopping center in small groups, shouting slogans against Ortega and disappearing minutes later; this if they are not captured by the police, who seem to be present in every corner of the city.

“Citizen power”

If in the 1980s the opposition was monitored by the Sandinista Defense Committees (CDS, “eyes and ears of the revolution”), today control in the neighborhoods is held by activists and party militants through the Councils of the Citizen Power (CPC) and the so-called Electoral Victory Units (UVE), created this year to “ensure the Sandinista vote.”

In support of that structure, an undetermined number of armed civilians, mostly retired soldiers from the army and the Sandinista Interior Ministry, have operated since before 2018 as an armed force parallel to the police, according to local and foreign human rights organizations. In an interview with The Associated Press news agency before her arrest, Cristiana Chamorro said that one of her government’s priorities would be to “disarm the paramilitaries” and “disappear” the elite anti-riot police force, the same that today he keeps her under surveillance at home.



Opposition leaders assure that the majority of the population wants a change, and that thousands of people support Ortega for fear of losing their jobs. Others think that the Sandinistas prefer to stay on “that left,” in the hope of being able to “change the bad from within.” Some more say that many closed ranks around the government after the 2018 crisis, as those pointed out for rights violations Humans fear that if the “coup right” wins, they will take their toll.

“Every time the word revolution awakens more hatred. The distance between what Sandinismo was and what it is today is growing, ”commented a nostalgic former Nicaraguan military man who emigrated to California in the mid-1990s.

The poet Daisy Zamora also resides there, former Vice Minister of Culture at the time of the famous Ernesto Cardenal and then a fervent defender of the Sandinista revolution. Today the writer believes that Nicaragua lives trapped in “A vicious circle that breeds dictators”.

“Nicaragua is like a cart stuck in a quagmire. How many and how many Nicaraguans who were born under the Somoza dictatorship, committed our own lives fighting to have a country where democracy would work and social justice would exist for the benefit of the vast majority of Nicaraguans. But , when the revolution finally triumphed and we managed to get out of that bloody dictatorship, many people who had fought for that change found themselves harassed again, isolated, persecuted, relegated to ostracism and – in some cases – even assassinated, only for pointing out the abuses, abuses and excesses that high leaders and many of their henchmen carried out, or for openly opposing these nefarious practices “, the poet wrote in your Facebook account.

Will history repeat itself?

The OAS, the European Union, the United States, France and Spain have condemned the detention of Cristiana Chamorro and have demanded his “immediate release”. The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) also urged Ortega to “end the harassment and cornering of critical voices” and “government violence.”

“There are no guarantees or due process in the country, so we fear that we have not yet seen the worst of this regime, “Jorge Canahuati, president of the IAPA, and Carlos Jornet, president of the Commission on Freedom of the Press and Information, warned in a statement.

For the politician Edmundo Jarquín, Cristiana Chamorro’s brother-in-law, all the measures taken against him have only served to catapult his image. “If Cristiana was already leading all the polls, with her inhibition and arrest (her popularity) has skyrocketed. There is already someone to vote for … if there are elections“Jarquín, another Sandinista dissident, said via Twitter.

On February 25, 1990, Daniel Ortega and his party lost the elections against Violeta Chamorro, candidate of an opposition coalition that was organized shortly before the elections. In April of that year, Ortega imposed the presidential sash on him, warning that the Sandinistas would continue to “rule from below.”

At 91, the former president who pacified Nicaragua is sick, remains prostrate under medical surveillance at her residence in the capital’s Las Palmas neighborhood, oblivious to any public or family activity.

On the outskirts of the city, his daughter Cristiana Chamorro awaits under house arrest the outcome of this new and surreal chapter in history. It remains to be seen if Ortega manages to stay in power. or if déjà vu becomes reality.

