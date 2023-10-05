At least 19 religious people from Nicaragua, including bishops Rolando Álvarez and Silvio Báez – arrested and exiled, respectively – were declared “traitors to the country” and lost their nationality in the Central American country, according to a study presented this Wednesday (4).

The fourth part of the study entitled “Nicaragua: a persecuted Church?”, by exiled Nicaraguan researcher Martha Patricia Molina, indicates that the 19 religious who had their nationality withdrawn (two bishops, 14 priests, a deacon and two seminarians) are part of the 667 attacks that the Catholic Church in Nicaragua suffered from the regime led by Daniel Ortega over a period of five years and four months.

These attacks, which took place between April 2018, when demonstrations against the Ortega dictatorship broke out, and August 2023, include the arrest of Bishop Álvarez, who was sentenced in February to 26 years and four months in prison for crimes considered treason, after refusing to leave Nicaragua.

Molina said that, as of August 31, a bishop and eight priests had been arrested in Nicaragua, and three other religious men were being investigated, including Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, in addition to exiles, banishments and expulsions.

Among them, the researcher mentioned the case of the apostolic nuncio to Nicaragua, Dom Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, who was expelled by the Sandinista regime in March last year, and that of the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, who left the country in 2019 for reasons security and at the request of Pope Francis.

She stated that the main people affected by these measures were 83 nuns or religious sisters from various congregations and 58 priests, who were mainly expelled from Nicaragua or forced into exile.

Furthermore, according to the study, 13 properties belonging to the Catholic Church were “confiscated” by the Nicaraguan State, despite the fact that Article 44 of the country’s Constitution prohibits the confiscation of properties.

The dictatorship also “arbitrarily” closed four universities, two institutes, 15 media outlets, seven religious congregations and 11 projects and social works of the Nicaraguan Catholic Church, according to Molina.

The study, divided into four chapters, also details the ban on 3,240 processions, most of them during Holy Week.

The research found 90 hostilities against the Church documented in 2018, 84 in 2019, 62 in 2020, 55 in 2021, 171 in 2022 and 295 until August 2023, a year described as the “darkest for the Catholic Church” in the country.

Among the types of attacks recorded, the researcher mentioned sieges, repression of religious people, preventing entry to churches, closing NGOs and Catholic media outlets, banning religious activities, graffiti and hate messages, theft and desecration, among others.

Martha, who is in forced exile and is on the editorial board of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, said during the presentation of the study that it was non-ordained believers who documented the attacks on the Catholic Church.

She did not rule out that the number of attacks is higher, due to the fact that “there is little or no reporting by religious authorities and the growing fear and prudence of laypeople or members of religious groups to document hostilities.”

In the case of evangelical churches, the study recorded 70 attacks, mainly closure of Christian NGOs and confiscation of assets, repression against pastors and “arbitrary” closure of media outlets, universities and social projects.

“The Catholic Church and the evangelical Christian church are being cruelly persecuted by the Sandinista dictatorship”, highlighted Martha.

Pope Francis called the Sandinista government a “gross dictatorship” in an interview with the Infobae portal in which he pointed out “an imbalance in the person who runs the country”, in reference to the dictator Ortega.