After “fruitful conversations” between Nicaragua and the Holy See, the Government of Daniel Ortega sent 12 priests, detained for various crimes, to Rome. The Vatican confirmed the arrival of the priests this Thursday, October 19, and said that they will be received by officials from the State Secretariat and housed in some facilities of the Diocese of Rome.

From prison to the Vatican. Priest Manuel García was sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly threatening five people with weapons. Monsignor José Leonardo Urbina received a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor. The parish priest of the “Juan Pablo Segundo” Church, in Sébaco, was detained for a case of alleged ‘treason to the country’.

In total, 12 priests who were imprisoned in Nicaragua for various crimes were released and sent to the Vatican.

The Government of Daniel Ortega made this decision, it said in a statement, after holding “fruitful conversations” with Catholic leaders, including members of the local church and senior officials at the Vatican.

For its part, Rome confirmed this Thursday that it will welcome the 12 priests who had been released from prison and who would arrive in Italy on the same day.

The priests who traveled are Manuel Salvador García Rodríguez, José Leonardo Urbina Rodríguez, Jaime Iván Montesinos Sauceda, Fernando Israel Zamora Silva, Osman José Amador Guillén, Julio Ricardo Norori Jiménez, Cristóbal Reynaldo Gadea Velásquez, Álvaro José Toledo Amador, José Iván Centeno Tercero, Pastor Eugenio Rodríguez Benavidez, Yessner Cipriano Pineda Meneses and Ramón Angulo Reyes.

What happened to the priest Rolando Álvarez?

“The Government of Nicaragua has not exhausted resources to ensure and defend the peace that we Nicaraguan families treasure so much,” the Government added, noting that the release of the priests represents “the will and commitment to find solutions.”

However, the group of expelled priests does not include Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, one of the critical voices against the Government, who served a year in prison in August of this year. He was accused of conspiracy and attempted destabilization of the State.

In February of this year, Álvarez refused to leave the country on a flight with 222 imprisoned opponents destined for the United States. Ortega described the priest as “proud” for not getting on the plane. The conviction against him came a day later and he is now serving 26 years and four months in prison.

Neither the Ortega Government nor the Holy See have explained why Álvarez is not among the 12 released priests.

International human rights organizations have expressed concern about what they call persecution of the Church. Human Rights Watch issued a report in which it notes, among other things, that “the Government has dismantled all institutional checks on presidential power. In the midst of a repressive escalation against critics and political opponents, President Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in 2021.”

In addition, they claimed that, in 2022, “the government closed more than 2,000 non-governmental organizations and intensified violence against members of the Catholic Church.” The Organization of American States (OAS) also rejected the follow-up against the Church.

With Reuters, EFE and local media.