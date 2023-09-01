Nicaragua’s dictatorship declared this Thursday (31) that it hopes that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with China will mark a “before and after” for the people of the country, who live under the regime of Daniel Ortega. .

“The signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Nicaragua and China will mark a before and after for the Nicaraguan people. It opens the doors to a huge market and will allow us to establish connections with the companies and entrepreneurs of this sister country”, declared Laureano Ortega Murillo , son of the Nicaraguan dictator, on the signing of the agreement.

China confirmed the formal signing of the free trade agreement with Nicaragua in a virtual ceremony held this Thursday. Nicaragua was represented by Ortega Murillo, who is an adviser to the Sandinista regime for the promotion of investment, trade and international cooperation; by the Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Credit, Iván Acosta; and by the Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, Jesús Bermúdez.

“We are convinced that this FTA will generate economic and social benefits for Nicaraguan families, [entre eles estão] new investments, the creation of more jobs [e] the transfer of technology from China to Nicaragua,” added the son of the Nicaraguan dictator.

Ortega Murillo also predicted that the trade agreement “will provide the opportunity for a greater Chinese presence in Nicaragua” and that “Nicaragua should be considered by China as a commercial platform for the entire Central American region”.

In addition, he highlighted that relations between the two countries are based on “mutual respect and recognition as allies and strategic partners”, which explains, according to him, the fact that the FTA negotiations were concluded in just one year.

“The two governments and the two peoples recognized the importance of strengthening commercial exchanges as a fundamental part of consolidating the bonds of cooperation and friendship.”

Ortega Murillo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao signed the document after a year of negotiations. Official and Sandinista media outlets in Nicaragua began to promote Chinese products and companies as “good, beautiful and cheap”.

In May of this year, an Early Harvest Agreement signed in July 2022 between Managua and Beijing came into force, which exempts Nicaraguan products such as beef, fish and seafood, and some textiles, among others, from customs duties.

According to official data, trade between China and Nicaragua amounted to US$760 million last year.

China and Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations in December 2021, after the Central American country severed official ties with Taiwan, a territory over which Beijing claims sovereignty. The parties expect the agreement to enter into force early next year.