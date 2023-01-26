Tourists can no longer enter Nicaragua with photography or video cameras, among other audiovisual elements, freely. Now your entry will be subject to prior authorization from the National Cinematheque, and will be limited to only a photographic device and a long-range lens. For any extra element of this type they must pay taxes. The customs service reserves the right to seize any element that does not have the respective approval.

In a measure that recalls the strict limitations in North Korea, travelers will no longer be able to take photos, videos or record audio during their visit to Nicaragua without the surveillance of local authorities.

The Government of Daniel Ortega, through the General Directorate of Customs Services (DGA), reported that tourists will not be able to freely enter the country cameras, lenses, lights, or any other accessory to capture images and sound.

Now it is necessary to have a “guarantee” to present to the customs authority, which must be approved before the trip by the National Cinematheque. An institution directed by Idania Castillo, a member of the presidential family.

But if approved, that will be limited to just a camera and a long-range lens. For more items, the visitor will have to pay taxes.

In addition, the entry of night vision binoculars is totally prohibited. The reason? The authorities maintain that these are elements “for the exclusive use of the Army and the National Police, in accordance with Law N510, Special Law for the Control and Regulation of Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and other related materials.”

In the event that the authorities find this type of device in the luggage or in the hands of travelers, “the administration or customs delegation in coordination with the Police will carry out the retention of said merchandise,” says a statement from the DGA. They would be returned, upon presentation of a “withholding form”, which you would receive at the time of confiscation.

Ortega launches greater control of information

Civil organizations and critics of the Nicaraguan regime highlight that the Administration of Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, seeks to accentuate their political control, as well as block or hinder the work of journalists and documentalists who arrive in the country.

The concern increases especially after last October, the National Assembly approved a legislative reform that granted more power to the National Cinematheque to regulate and authorize audiovisual production, with the supposed purpose of strengthening “the administration of the State based on the public interest , preserving the institutional framework and the interests of the Nicaraguan nation”, dictates the regulations.

In this sense, the Cinematheque has the power to approve all audiovisual activity, which covers “the pre-production, production, realization or filming, exhibition and distribution of audiovisual projects”, indicates the modification of the law approved in the Legislative, dominated by pro-government deputies .

Ortega, in the Presidency without interruption since 2007, remains at the center of the controversy over abuse of power, with actions that include the arrest of dozens of political opponents, including presidential candidates who tried to challenge the Sandinista leader at the polls, in the 2021 elections.

