Dictator Daniel Ortega and Dom Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, who was expelled from Nicaragua | Photo: Playback Twitter

The Nicaraguan regime has asked the Holy See to close the respective diplomatic headquarters, although there has not yet been an official break in relations between the two countries. The information was confirmed by Vatican sources to EFE Agency.

The request determines the closure of the nunciature of the Vatican representation in the country of dictator Daniel Ortega and of the Nicaraguan embassy to the Holy See.

Ortega’s decision came after the publication of an interview with Pope Francis in an Argentine newspaper Infobae. The pope has described Nicaragua as a “gross dictatorship” after a Nicaraguan bishop was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison.

“It is something that is out of line with what we are living, it is as if it were bringing the communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitler dictatorship of 1935, bringing them here… They are gross dictatorships,” said the highest authority of the Catholic Church.

Since September 2021, Nicaragua has not had an ambassador to the Holy See, when Ortega canceled the appointment of Elliette Ortega Sotomayor, and has only one minister adviser. And in March of last year, the government of Nicaragua also expelled the Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw.