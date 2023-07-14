The Government of Nicaragua recognized this Thursday as “firm, final and binding” the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled that Managua cannot extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombia.

(You can read: Colombia and other countries are asked for urgent actions due to the democratic crisis in Nicaragua)

“The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity reaffirms its firm commitment to the rule of law at the international level and the peaceful settlement of disputes between States and recognizes this ruling as firm, final and binding,” said the Nicaraguan Executive in a statement.

In the document, read through official media by the vice president of the country, Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua noted that its appeal against Colombia before the highest Court of Justice, “and the repeated presence of Nicaragua before said Court since 1984, is a palpable sign of that commitment.”.

(In addition: The Hague Ruling: the judges who issued bailouts in the Colombia-Nicaragua litigation)

“In the same way, Nicaragua hopes that Colombia recognizes the value and effectiveness of all the judgments of the Court, particularly the sentence handed down in 2012,” he stressed.

Daniel Ortega (d.) President of Nicaragua and his wife and Vice President, Rosario Murillo. See also US says Russia suffers from a shortage of artillery missiles

Nicaraguan request denied

The ICJ ruled this Thursday that Nicaragua cannot extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombia.

Likewise, the highest international court that settles conflicts between States rejected that the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina is within the limits of Nicaragua’s maritime border.

(We recommend: This is how the map of Colombia was left after the ruling of The Hague on Nicaragua)

Nicaragua hopes that Colombia recognizes the value and effectiveness of all the judgments of the Court, in particular the judgment handed down in 2012.

The Court, therefore, confirmed the maritime limits that it already set in 2012, when it granted sovereignty over those islands to Colombia, but forced it to cede almost 75,000 square kilometers of the Caribbean Sea to the Central American country.

In this regard, the government headed by Daniel Ortega recalled that On November 19, 2012, the ICJ issued a sentence delimiting the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea up to 200 nautical miles from the baselines of the Nicaraguan coasts, and that Colombia has refused to comply with that sentence..

(You can read: ‘Time proved us right’: Carlos Arrieta, former agent of the Colombia-Nicaragua case)

“Colombia refused to comply with said sentence from the very day it was issued and subsequently denounced the Pact of Bogotá in an attempt to prevent Nicaragua from going to the Court again to denounce the violations of sovereign rights and Nicaraguan maritime spaces in the sea. Caribbean,” he noted.

In its statement, Nicaragua made a chronology of the case against Colombia before the ICJ, in which it had agreed with it, until reaching the sentence this Thursday.

(You can read: This is how they react in Nicaragua to the ruling of The Hague for the maritime dispute with Colombia)

Nicaragua’s claims over the Caribbean Sea. Photo: International Criminal Court

Does it affect Nicaragua?

He explained that Nicaragua considered that there was a natural prolongation of the continent that extends beyond its 200 maritime miles and in 2013 filed a lawsuit asking the International Court to recognize it, despite the fact that the territory it claimed overlapped with the exclusion zone. from Colombia.

“The Court determined that a State has the right to all of its 200 miles of continental shelf as Nicaragua had been recognized, but that a continental shelf beyond 200 miles could not reduce the 200 miles of another State,” he admitted in the note.

(In context: Why is the Hague ruling a key victory for Colombia?)

“As this issue was not resolved in the Law of the Sea Convention, the Court made the decision based on the practice of some States that it considered established a new rule of customary law,” it added.

The judgment of the ICJ this Thursday, In the opinion of the Government of the Central American country, “it provides for areas of the Nicaraguan continental shelf that extend beyond 200 miles and affect areas within 200 miles of Colombia”.

“The ruling does not affect Nicaragua’s rights to its continental shelf beyond 200 miles in other areas of the Caribbean,” he said.

(Also: The moment of triumph! Colombia won a lawsuit against Nicaragua over the San Andrés Sea)

The Court rejected Nicaragua’s request, in a judgment that is binding but whose application depends solely and exclusively on the goodwill of the States.

EFE