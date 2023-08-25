The Nicaraguan dictatorship praised this Thursday (24) the decision of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to accept Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates and Iran as new members.

“The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua welcomes with appreciation and joy the invitation that the founding presidents of the BRICS extended to their counterparts from Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran to join this powerful group of emerging economies on behalf of their peoples and governments,” the Nicaraguan government said in a statement.

Nicaragua stated that the BRICS “has taken on a powerful initiative and reality that will strengthen the multipolar world that we so badly need and will change the unjust, colonialist and imperialist economic model.”

“The incorporation of more peoples, countries and states into the BRICS will generate, we are certain, the necessary conditions for a better world, which is urgent and essential”, states the official communiqué from the Daniel Ortega regime.

The six countries will become “full members of the BRICS as of January 1, 2024”, announced the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the last day of the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the bloc, which began in Johannesburg on Tuesday (22) and closed work yesterday.

Repression in Nicaragua

While supporting the entry of new countries into the BRICS, including dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt, the Ortega regime promotes relentless persecution of the Catholic Church, with expulsion and imprisonment of priests, prohibition of religious activities and suspension of relations diplomatic.

In addition, the dictatorship also closed down the activities of Catholic educational institutions and Christian organizations throughout the country.

Last week, young students gathered near the Nicaraguan consulate in Costa Rica to protest against the confiscation of all assets from the Central American University (UCA), an educational institution linked to the Society of Jesus.

The mobilization triggered a series of reprisals by the Daniel Ortega regime against the students’ families who still reside in Nicaragua. (With information from the EFE Agency)