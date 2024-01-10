Nicaragua, the brigadier of the Moro case and the relatives of Licio Gelli. Ortega and special protection

In Nicaragua serious events are happening, wanted by Daniel's government Ortegathe 78-year-old who has led the South American country continuously since 2007. The Catholic church in Nicaragua is persecuted, something that has no equal in the world. So much so that on 1 January 2024 – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – a public appeal to prayer for the situation of the Church in the country was made by Dad at the end of the first Angelus of 2024. On January 3, the US State Department requested the release “immediate and unconditional” by Monsignor Álvareznow detained for more than 500 days and about whose condition montages of videos and photos have been released which only increase concerns about his health. There religious persecution in Nicaragua recorded an incredible surge on Christmas Eve 2023. In this context, again from Nicaragua, comes another story that concerns Italy very closely.

Ortega, in fact, – continues Il Fatto – protects also the only member of the Red Brigades of the kidnapping Moro, sentenced to six life sentencesfor not having served even one day in prison, Alessio Casimirri. Casimirri, son of the man who was number two in the Vatican Press Office for 30 years, knows the still unrevealed “secrets” of the kidnapping and above all of the death of Aldo Moro, given that he could have had an important role in the Vatican “negotiation” for the salvation of the former president of the DC who seemed to have achieved success and then instead in the last few hours it turned into its opposite, with the execution of the hostage. And it doesn't end there, because Ortega also chose two ambassadors very particular: it is the son and grandson of Licio Gelli, the grand master and head of P2. His son Maurizio has been ambassador to the South American country since 2017 and since January 2023 he has been transferred from Uruguay to Spain. And in his place in Montevideo (with relative diplomatic immunity), his son went Licio, namesake of the Venerable. Ortega is represented in the world by the relatives of the former head of the P2.

