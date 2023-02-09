This February 9, 222 Nicaraguan prisoners were deported to the United States by the Government of Daniel Ortega. Although the decision was celebrated by a part of the country’s society, it is also seen as an “exile” by various groups. The release occurs within the framework of a week in which the sentences of several religious arrested last year for “treason against the homeland” were known.

An unconventional flight headed this Thursday, February 9, from Nicaragua to the United States. Inside were more than 200 political prisoners that the government of Daniel Ortega released “unilaterally.”

“The immediate and effective deportation of 222 people is ordered,” says a statement read by the president of Chamber One of the Court of Appeals of ManaguaMagistrate Octavio Rothschuh Andino.

According to the text, these people had been “sentenced for committing acts that undermine the independence, sovereignty, and self-determination of the people; for inciting violence, terrorism and economic destabilization”.

The private plane departed from the Managua international airport bound for Washington, according to what Berta Valle, wife of the imprisoned opponent, Félix Maradiaga, told EFE.

Until now, the list of deportees has not been confirmed. However, a Biden Administration official assured that “some of these people have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in appalling conditions and without access to due process.”

The middle ‘voice of america‘ He assured that the United States will offer parole to Nicaraguans for humanitarian reasons when they arrive in that country and they will have a permit for a period of two years.

The release of these 222 political prisoners was seen as “positive” by several former Nicaraguan officials.

The former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Arturo McFields, said on his Twitter account that this is “excellent news.” And he added: “I spoke with my sources in the State Department and 222 political prisoners are coming to the city of Washington.”

For her part, the former president of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, celebrated the measure “in the name of her dignity and the peace of mind of her relatives.” However, she pointed out: “Let’s not forget that the fight continues for the restitution of democracy and freedom in that country.”

Organizations denounce that the prisoners were “exiled”

The release has also been viewed critically by various organizations and groups in the country. The Nicaraguan University Alliance classified the transfer of the prisoners to the United States as an “exile” by the “Ortega regime.”

Archive-Among the most recent cases of rejection of internal dissidence, the justice system began the process against a priest and found part of the family of an opponent guilty of “treason against the homeland.” In the image, the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega. © AFP – Jairo Cajina

In addition, he confirmed that among the people traveling on said plane were two student leaders, Lesther Alemán and Máx Jérez.

Alemán called for Ortega’s resignation in a televised broadcast by the president when a national dialogue began in May 2018.

The deportation was also condemned by the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, an opponent of the Government.

“More than 200 prisoners and political prisoners exiled today are innocent!”, affirmed the members of the group.

More than 200 prisoners and political prisoners exiled today are innocent! They suffered illegal imprisonment and torture. We maintain the demand for the restoration of freedom, justice and democracy.

Nicaraguans continue to experience repression. Freedom for the people of Nicaragua! pic.twitter.com/dNLQOZW8A2 — Nicaraguan Civic Alliance (@AlianzaCivicaNi) February 9, 2023



“They suffered illegal imprisonment and torture. We maintain the demand for the restoration of freedom, justice and democracy”, they added.

A release after weeks of sentences

This week the ten-year prison sentences of seven religious accused of “treason against the homeland” were announced. They were four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman who had been imprisoned on the same day as Bishop Rolando Álvarez in August 2022.

Álvarez has been the highest-ranking religious detained during Ortega’s term.







03:36

After learning of the sentence, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights had denounced the lack of “mercy against the clergy” in the country.

On repeated occasions, Ortega has branded the Nicaraguan bishops who mediated the 2018 national dialogue, one that sought to seek solutions to the political crisis in which the country lives, as “terrorists.”

With EFE, Reuters and local media