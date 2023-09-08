The cancellation of the legal personality of the Society of Jesus in Nicaragua, with the consequent confiscation of all its movable and immovable property, is the latest blow in a series of concerted actions by the Ortega-Murillo regime against its opponents, be they political leaders, members of civil society or anyone who can undermine their power, stop abuses and defend human dignity.

This act was preceded by the confiscation of all assets of the Central American University (UCA) based in Managua, the change of its name and the appointment of new authorities at the Jesuit university. Basically, the usurpation of him. This act is part of the other 26 previously closed universities and the massive attack against hundreds of eliminated NGOs.

The persecution of political opponents, the massive exile of ecclesiastical, cultural and social authorities, the three thousand similar cases of cancellation of legal status carried out by the regime since 2018, indicate without equivocation that we are facing a dictatorship that is it becomes more totalitarian every day and does not recognize any limit in its eagerness to seize total power.

Now it was the turn of the Society of Jesus. He was predictable, because together with the Catholic Church, the religious order has been very active in Central America in defense of human dignity. He has raised his voice for injustices, for the environment, for human rights, for the rights of indigenous peoples, etc. He has been a brave, consistent and credible voice. And as part of the Catholic Church, this measure is not surprising when the bishop of Matagalpa is in jail and has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for refusing to leave Nicaragua to be with his people.

The 30 Latin American Jesuit universities, grouped in the Association of Latin American Jesuit Universities (AUSJAL), have always been committed to the great struggles of their respective countries for the defense of human dignity. They did so in El Salvador where the efforts to seek dialogue and peace between the guerrillas and the government resulted in the assassination of the rector of the UCA, Ignacio Ellacuría, five other Jesuits and two collaborators in 1989. They did it in Nicaragua against the 40-year family dictatorship of Somoza and they fought to achieve democracy and they do so today denouncing a corrupt, violent regime that is systematically violating human rights.

As often happens, accusations of terrorism and sedition are added to a thousand legal tricks to justify the unjustifiable and to deploy despotism. Numerous authorities have raised their voices to protest against these arbitrary acts of the Nicaraguan Government. Alberto Sosa, the superior general of the Jesuits, a Venezuelan national, regarding the closure of the UCA has said: “He has also been denied the right to legitimate defense” and calls for “a fair trial, with impartial justice” that “It would bring to light the truth of the entire plot that the Government has been carrying out.” Pope Francis has expressed himself in harsh terms against the Ortega regime, which he has described as a “Hitlerian dictatorship” and has said of Ortega, “with great respect” that he suffers from “a mental imbalance”. In turn, he praised the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, of whom he said: “He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile.”

One of the paradoxical issues is that Daniel Ortega was the leader of the Sandinista movement that in 1978 managed to defeat the Somoza family dictatorship, which was seen by many as a hope for the Nicaraguan people. How can we forget the figures of the priests Ernesto Cardenal and Fernando Cardenal (Jesuit) as Ministers of Culture and Education, respectively.

The government hardened, not a few who supported it were disappointed to the point that when Ortega submitted to elections in 1990, he was defeated by Violeta Chamorro, wife of a murdered opposition leader. The UCA decorated Ortega for accepting defeat and the democratic verdict. But as a Sandinista leader now in exile maintained, Ortega’s revolutionary and social zeal was superior to his democratic convictions. After a couple of corrupt governments and winning a new election in 2017, he didn’t put his power at risk again.

The totalitarian measures, now together with his wife Murillo, as vice president, began to be imposed, and the country’s reaction was not long in coming. Within the 2018 student rebellion against the Ortega regime and the brutal repression to which they were subjected, students from the UCA of Managua, along with many others, played an active role. UCA students were consistent with their training in the educational tradition of the Society of Jesus where we promote critical thinking, human dignity, freedom, social justice and democracy as pillars of a decent society. Students thus trained, when they have seen their country plunge into a cruel dictatorship, have raised their voices.

What conclusions can we draw from this sad situation? In the first place, it reminds us once again of the enormous costs that the loss of democracy has for a people. Secondly, for Jesuits, it becomes evident once again that the fight for justice is not free and we know that when one opposes power, there is often a high price to pay. We are not the only ones who have paid that price, but there is peace of mind that we are fully fulfilling our mission of promoting faith and fighting for the justice that faith itself demands.