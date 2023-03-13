On Friday, the pontiff said that the country is living in a dictatorship and suggested that Ortega would be unbalanced

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua released a note this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) communicating the “Suspension of diplomatic relations” between the Latin country and the Vatican. read here the entirety of the note.

Furthermore, according to ReutersPresident Daniel Ortega has reportedly ordered the closure of the Vatican headquarters in the city of Managua, capital of the Latin country, and the Nicaraguan embassy in Rome, Italy.

The measures come after Pope Francis said that Nicaragua is living under a dictatorship and suggested that Daniel Ortega is unbalanced.

“It’s like bringing back the communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitler dictatorship of 1935 […] are types of gross dictatorships”he said during an interview with the Argentine website Infobae last Friday.

Pope Francis was commenting on the case in which universities linked to the Catholic Church were closed by the government of Nicaragua.

“With great respect, I can only think of an imbalance in the person who leads [o país]“said the pontiff to the Argentine website.