Chamorro Barrios was brought to trial this Thursday by the Nicaraguan Prosecutor’s Office, after being accused of laundering money, property and assets; misappropriation and retention; abusive management and ideological falsehood.

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Nicaragua was in charge of making the announcement this Thursday, after a judge, whose name was not disclosed, agreed to prosecute Cristiana Chamorro Barrios.

The opposition woman was arrested last June after announcing her intentions to run for President in the elections next November, in which President Daniel Ortega is seeking his fifth, fourth consecutive, and second term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. .

The initial hearing against Chamorro was held in a case of money laundering, property, assets and other crimes with accusations against the NGO Fundación Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, which Chamorro Barrios directed, an entity dedicated to the protection and promotion of freedom of press and expression.

The organization was accused based on a complaint filed by the Ministry of the Interior, which assured that the NGO had breached “its obligations before the regulatory body” and said that “from the analysis of the financial statements (of the entity), period 2015- 2019, clear evidence of money laundering was obtained. “

The Justice also sent to trial the older brother of the opposition, former deputy and former minister Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, of the opposition Citizens for Freedom (CxL) party, arrested after being accused of abusive management and misappropriation and retention.

Marcos Antonio Fletes Casco, Walter Antonio Gómez Silva, and Pedro Vásquez Cortedano, general accountant, financial administrator and conductor of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, respectively, were also prosecuted. The five defendants maintain for now the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

Chamorro was one of the favorites to compete in the race for the Presidency

Since she was arrested in June, Cristina Chamorro Barrios has rejected all the accusations against her.

But this did not prevent her from being disqualified from holding public office, a request from the Prosecutor’s Office, which argued that the opponent was not “in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights because she was in a criminal process.”

Chamorro Barrios, daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), was one of the favorites in voting intentions in the November presidential elections. His detention was classified as “an attack on democracy” by the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Nicaraguan is part of the wave of opponents detained and arrested since the end of May, including several candidates for the Presidency, such as Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Miguel Mora, Medardo Mairena and Noel Vidaurre, who they are being investigated for alleged treason.

The Nicaraguan journalist, Carlos Fernando Chamorro. File. © Ricardo Maldonado Rozo / EFE

Added to the prosecution of Chamorro this Thursday is the holding of a hearing with the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios, brother of the opponent, accused of laundering money, property and assets, appropriation and improper retention and abusive management, within the case against the NGO .

The journalist is one of the voices most critical of the Ortega government, however, he left Nicaragua last June, amid the wave of arrests against opponents, businessmen and journalists.

Others who are also awaiting a hearing are Ana Elisa Martínez Silva, Emma Marina López, Guillermo José Medrano and María Lourdes Arróliga, former collaborators of the NGO Chamorro Barrios.

With EFE and local media