Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Nicaragua | Nicaragua passed a law that could jail opponents of the country’s government

September 11, 2024
Nicaragua | Nicaragua passed a law that could jail opponents of the country’s government
The administration of President Daniel Ortega has been accused of persecuting the opposition.

in Central America Nicaragua’s parliament has passed a law that says people who spread information about an emergency or fear on social media could face up to five years in prison. According to those who criticize the law, it is intended to be used to punish those who oppose the country’s government.

The Nicaraguan parliament is largely loyal to the president For Daniel Ortegawhose administration has been accused of persecuting the opposition.

Ortega’s regime is on the US and EU sanctions list.

