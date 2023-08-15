The Nicaraguan dictatorship, led by Daniel Ortega, naturalized this Monday (14) the American journalist Benjamin Daniel Norton, through a resolution issued by the Ministry of Government.

The naturalization of Norton, known for being a propagandist of regimes such as those in Nicaragua and Venezuela, raised concerns among opponents of the Sandinista regime, who pointed to its illegality and controversy.

Norton first visited Nicaragua in 2018, claiming to be an investigative journalist for the website GrayZone News, but quickly gained public attention by openly expressing his admiration for authoritarian regimes and dictator Daniel Ortega.

In 2019, Norton gained even more visibility in Nicaragua, after conducting an interview with Ortega, during which he was praised by the Sandinista leader.

The American caused the irritation of opponents of the Sandinista regime when in 2018 he interviewed journalist Miguel Mora, who was director of the website 100%Noticias. In the interview, he addressed the protests against the Ortega regime. When Norton’s interview was published, Mora accused him of having manipulated his statements to adapt them to the narrative of the dictatorship.

Later, during the 2021 presidential elections, when several opposition candidates were detained in a widely questioned electoral process, Norton made statements and articles pointing out that the low popular participation in the elections had occurred due to the lack of organization of queues in the polling centers. .

Opponents say Ortega violated his own immigration law by granting Norton citizenship. According to them, the American citizenship process does not comply with article 53 of Law 761 or General Law of Migration and Foreigners, which states that Nicaraguan nationality is granted to foreigners who prove continuous residence for four years from obtaining the permanent residence card in the country. Norton has been in Nicaragua for just over two years.

The measure is also part of a broader context of controversial grants of citizenship by the Daniel Ortega regime. Between 2021 and 2022, the dictator naturalized 81 foreigners who are sympathizers of the Sandinista regime. Meanwhile, several opponents of the dictatorship continue to be expelled from the country and have their citizenship withdrawn arbitrarily.