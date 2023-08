How did you feel about the content of this article?

A T-shirt for sale in Managua has a picture of dictator Daniel Ortega printed on it. | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The National Council of Universities (CNU) of Nicaragua, an organ of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship, determined this Thursday (17) that the Central American University (UCA), an educational institution linked to the Society of Jesus, will have its name changed to National University Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro.

Sotelo was president of the UCA Student Center and a guerrilla fighter in the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

This week, the Nicaraguan dictatorship ordered the confiscation of all UCA assets after accusations of terrorism – refuted by the institution’s management. Before, the university had blocked bank accounts and real estate. All academic and administrative activities at UCA were suspended this Wednesday (16).

According to information from the newspaper La Prensa, the CNU claimed this Thursday that it “works” for the continuation of activities in the “defunct” UCA. The university began to be persecuted by the Ortega regime because it received demonstrators injured during the repression of the 2018 democracy protests.