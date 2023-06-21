The crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since April 2018 has provoked the biggest exodus in its history, with 605,043 people displaced since that year, even more than in the 1980s, when the country experienced a civil war that left tens of thousands dead, according to a report published this Tuesday (20) by a local NGO.

The report “Situation of Nicaraguans forcibly displaced”, prepared by the Human Rights Collective Nicaragua Never Again, indicates that at least 605,043 Nicaraguans have left the country in the last 62 months, 9% of the total population, due to state repression against opponents, religious and critics of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship.

The Nicaraguan population continues to be “forcibly displaced in search of safety” and choose the United States as their main destination, according to the study.

In the US, since April 2018, at least 344,000 Nicaraguans have been intercepted at the country’s southern border, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“In the US alone, there has been an exponential increase since 2018 as a result of the Nicaraguan government’s relentless repression,” the collective stated.

In 2018, 3,337 people left Nicaragua for the US; in 2019 there were 13,373; in 2020, 3,169; in 2021, 50,722; 164,600 in 2022; and 108,968 in 2023 through May, the collective added.

In the US, according to the NGO, Nicaraguans who applied for political asylum face several challenges in the process, as immigration policies “have become more restrictive in recent years”.

“Throughout US history, asylum claims are often complex, and denials of claims are common. Those who are unable to obtain asylum may face the possibility of deportation and the uncertainty of returning to a country where their safety may be at risk,” the collective warned.

Costa Rica, Mexico and Spain are, in that order, after the US, the main destinations for Nicaraguans seeking some form of international protection.

Costa Rica, which was the main destination for expatriates until 2021, has received 209,344 Nicaraguans since the beginning of the crisis in April 2018.

Mexico, with 17,047, and Spain, with 15,470, are the third and fourth largest destinations for Nicaraguans fleeing the Ortega dictatorship, which has been in power since January 2007.

“If the migration growth curve remains as it is, in December 2023 it is likely that 341,359 [nicaraguenses] have left. This would mean that, between 2018 and 2023, at least 804,000 Nicaraguans will have gone into exile, 11.7% of the total population”, projected the NGO.