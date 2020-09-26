The text provides that anyone who receives funding from abroad must register in the country as a “foreign agent”. He will thus be subject to close surveillance and restrictions on his civic and political rights.

A “insult” to democracy, according to US authorities. A bill providing for the registration of press correspondents and members of NGOs as “foreign agents” in Nicaragua arouses growing international outrage. Calls to President Daniel Ortega so that the text does not see the light of day are multiplying.

The text provides that any entity or person, including Nicaraguan nationality, who receives funding from abroad in any way must register with the Ministry of the Interior as “foreign agent”. He must therefore be subjected to close surveillance and restrictions on his civic and political rights.

These measures are necessary to protect the “sovereignty” of Nicaragua against “foreign interference”, according to its promoters. No date has yet been set for the consideration of the text in Parliament, where the FSLN, the formation of Daniel Ortega, holds the majority. Once registered as “foreign agents”, the persons or institutions concerned must “to refrain (…) from intervening in affairs or matters of domestic policy”, provides the bill. In particular, they will be prohibited from standing for election.

If passed and enacted, the law would allow Daniel Ortega’s government, according to its critics, to monitor the work and activities of organizations, media outlets and journalists considered adversaries of the regime. Amnesty International called on the international community to mobilize “emergency” for “activate all the means within its reach in order to avoid the adoption of this law”. This, the organization stressed, would impose “unacceptable” restrictions on freedom of association and would be an “instrument of repression” against the persons and entities that benefit from international cooperation.

US Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Michael Kozak on Twitter described the text “insult” to democracy. “Instead of protecting sovereignty [du pays], this law aims to criminalize independent media and pro-democracy groups. We are with the Nicaraguan people who resist this attack on freedom “, added the US official.