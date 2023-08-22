Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during a ceremony in Managua, on September 15, 2020. NICARAGUA’S PRESIDENCY (Reuters)

Colombian diplomacy has crashed again with the hostility of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua, which now claims to ignore the South American Foreign Ministry. The Government of Gustavo Petro expressed its “concern” on Saturday at the confiscation of the Jesuit Central American University of Nicaragua (UCA), which had become the last bastion of freedom of thought in a context of brutal repression, and vehemently condemned ” all measures that limit religious, academic and expression freedom” in the Central American country. Nicaragua almost immediately rejected this “interventionist position” in a statement loaded with disqualifications, in which it warned that it “does not recognize the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as any authority.”

The Central American Foreign Ministry points out in this unusual diplomatic communiqué the “servility” of Bogotá towards the “imperial masters”, in addition to inviting them to “see the straw in their own eyes and not in that of others, to avoid meddling in what does not concern them or It will concern them, because in Nicaragua we are free and we will never be slaves again.” The UCA, the most important private university in the Central American country, has had to transfer by court order its assets, furniture and real estate, as well as its bank accounts, to the State of Nicaragua, after being accused of crimes of terrorism, all in between of an attack against the Catholic Church and the centers of thought.

Ignoring the Foreign Ministry is not a figure that exists in international relations, explains Sandra Borda, from the University of Los Andes. “That legally does not amount to anything, it is not a break in relations, it does not correspond to any of the internationally recognized movements as gestures to stop a bilateral relationship, or to put it on hold. It is more of a political move than one of a legal nature”, points out the academic, author of Why are we so parochial? A brief international history of Colombia. “The diplomatic communiqués of the authoritarian countries are all very similar. They end up putting an end to the institutionality in matters of foreign policy, which is the one that knows and uses moderate language for international relations”, he points out. He also points out that it is an exchange between foreign ministries, that he does not mention the Executive, which for the moment avoids a confrontation between presidents.

Nicaragua has long been a minefield for Colombian diplomacy, in turn a country with a notable presence of the Jesuit community. The tense relations between Bogotá and Managua are a sensitive matter, since both capitals have maintained a bitter border dispute for years in the Caribbean Sea that involves the waters surrounding the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia.

In mid-July, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled in favor of Colombia in the third process of that long-standing maritime dispute –which dates back to 2013–, thereby denying Managua its claim to extend its continental shelf offshore. . Two previous rulings had been more favorable to Nicaragua’s aspirations, and Petro promised a rapprochement to reach an agreement. “We will talk with Ortega about how we can ensure that the peoples of the Caribbean, the indigenous peoples, can have the right to fish without being disturbed,” he declared on July 20, from the island of San Andrés itself, as part of the celebrations for Independence Day.

The ruling, welcomed with relief in Colombia as a notable diplomatic achievement, also made us forget the controversy surrounding the Bogotá ambassador in Managua, the politician León Fredy Muñoz, who a week before the expected decision in The Hague participated in a march in celebration of the Sandinista Revolution of 1979, and in support of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. So far, Muñoz has not ruled on the new disagreement.

In this rarefied context, and despite some false starts, the Petro government has ended up joining the broad international condemnation of Ortega, after the exile of hundreds of political prisoners in February. The Colombian Foreign Ministry rejected at the time “the dictatorial actions of those who bring to mind the worst moments of the Anastasio Somoza dictatorship,” in reference to the autocrat who was overthrown by the Sandinista Revolution, led by Ortega. Colombia even offered citizenship in those days to the writer Sergio Ramírez, part of the more than 300 Nicaraguan opponents stripped of his nationality, and Foreign Minister Leyva reported that the novelist, winner of the Cervantes Prize and former vice president of Nicaragua, had accepted it excitedly and grateful.

