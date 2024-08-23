The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned this Thursday (22) the decision of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua to outlaw 1,500 civil society organizations, including at least 700 of a religious nature.

“This action intensifies repression in Nicaragua, demonstrating the ongoing attack on pluralism and the deliberate closure of civic and democratic space in the country,” the IACHR denounced in a statement.

On August 19, the Nicaraguan regime, through its Ministry of the Interior, dissolved 1,500 associations that operated as non-profit organizations (NGOs), including Catholic, gender diversity, educational, social, and retired military NGOs, and ordered that their assets be transferred to the State.

The unprecedented measure, the first time that 1,500 NGOs were banned in a single act, occurred three days after the Sandinista dictatorship announced a “reform” in the functioning of NGOs, which will now have to form “alliances” with state institutions to implement their projects in the country.

“These actions once again demonstrate the government’s repressive policy to completely eradicate civic and democratic space in Nicaragua,” said the IACHR, which is the principal and autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS) responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Americas.

The body explained that the closure of civic space is possible in Nicaragua “due to the subordination of all branches of government to the Executive, which has been extensively documented by the Commission.”

In the report “Closing Civic Space in Nicaragua,” released in September 2023, the IACHR concluded that the massive closure of organizations has severely limited the ability of civil society to actively participate in political, social, cultural, and religious life, as well as in the promotion and defense of human rights and the return of democracy.

The commission urgently called on the Nicaraguan regime to immediately cease repressive actions and restore the full exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms in the country.

The entity also called on the international community to redouble its efforts to demand respect for human rights in Nicaragua and to support civil society and religious organizations that, despite adversity, continue to fight for justice, freedom and democracy in the country.

Nicaraguan authorities dissolved some 5,400 non-profit associations following popular protests that erupted in April 2018 in the country against the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.