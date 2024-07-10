MMore than five million people have entered the United States illegally over the past two years through its southern border, and Nicaragua, separated only by three countries from the North American power, has become a bridge for those undocumented people, coming from all over the world, who wish to set foot on American soil.

According to the criteria of

According to a report published this Monday by the BBC, those who leave regions without land connections can reach their destination from Nicaragua by plane, since the government of President Daniel Ortega exempts visa requirements for the main nationalities that emigrate to the United States.

In this way, people also avoid crossing the Darien Gap, the dangerous jungle between Colombia and Panama through which more than 520,000 migrants passed in 2023 and where at least 250 lost their lives between 2014 and 2021, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

The BBC said that Ortega, who governs the country autocratically with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, benefits from this twice: “it puts political pressure on Washington and, above all, brings in large amounts of cash.”

Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, maintain tight control over the political agenda in Nicaragua. Photo:Getty Images Share

Arrival of unusual flights to Nicaragua

On June 4, a flight from Kazakhstan, operated by the Libyan airline Ghadames Air, landed at the Augusto C. Sandino Airport in Managua.

This flight, according to the Nicaraguan investigative outlet 100% Noticias, This is the third flight by this airline in less than a month and left more than 300 passengers in the Nicaraguan capital, most of them of Indian nationality.

But interest in these international arrivals was sparked after a plane from Dubai bound for Managua was intercepted in Vatry, France, in December last year, following an anonymous complaint about human trafficking.

More than 300,000 people have illegally entered the U.S. via Nicaragua in 2023 and so far in 2024, almost 10% of all migration that has reached the southern border

“It was carrying 303 Indian passengers who were allegedly trying to reach the American continent via Nicaragua to travel to the United States. Ultimately, 276 were returned to their country and 27 requested asylum in France,” the BBC said.

Manuel Orozco, director of the Migration, Remittances and Development program of the think tank Inter-American Dialogue, quoted by the same media, said that Between May 2022 and May 2023, “about 1,200 privately contracted flights landed in the Nicaraguan capital to transport passengers who went directly en route to the southern border with the United States.”

He also estimated that more than 300,000 people have illegally entered the U.S. via Nicaragua in 2023 and so far in 2024, representing “almost 10% of all migration that has reached the southern border.”

The interception of this Airbus A340 belonging to the Romanian company Legend Airlines last December set off alarm bells. Photo:Getty Images Share

Visa exemption and agreements with small airlines

In November 2023, the administration of the President Joe Biden The US imposed a series of sanctions and blacklisted executives and senior officials of airlines involved in this business, as part of its effort to tackle irregular migration in the country.

Added to this was its visa program, which, since the beginning of last year, has established quotas for Cuban, Haitian, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan citizens can legally migrate to the United States.

Faced with the drastic reduction in flights to Nicaragua that these measures caused, the Ortega government decided to broaden its horizons.

Thus, at the end of last year, Nicaragua has expanded its visa-free policy and signed agreements with small airlines, such as Ghadames Air, to attract migrants of the most diverse nationalities, from Indians to Kazakhs, Uzbeks, Kyrgyz and Moroccans.

Furthermore, “Ortega has not only promoted the flights, but has opened embassies in some of the sending countries (African and former Soviet republics) to ensure better coordination of these flights,” Arturo McFields, exiled journalist and former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), told the BBC.

US mounted agents prevent Haitian migrants from entering a camp on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo:PAUL RATJE / AFP Share

How does Daniel Ortega benefit from this?

Beyond serving as a key transit point for migrants, the Nicaraguan government operates a vast and lucrative network around this activity, the BBC reports.

“The Ortega government facilitates flight procedures, visa processing, and in some cases, transportation and accommodation in Managua, from the airport to the border with Honduras,” says Orozco.

The Ortega government facilitates flight procedures, visa processing, and in some cases, transportation and stay in Managua

Thus, The president obtains income from at least three sources: airport use taxes, visa fees, and transportation and accommodation expenses.

“And for those who pass through Nicaragua by land after crossing the border with Costa Rica, an undetermined number of them are charged a US$150 pass to enter the country without a visa,” the expert added.

Although the amount of money that this activity has left the government is unknown, the Nicaraguan media Confidencial revealed that between January and October 2023 The administration is reported to have collected around $65.9 million in fees and fines from migrants in transit, while in the first three months of 2024 the figure would reach 8.4 million.

Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Photo:AFP Share

In addition to the economic benefits, analysts say the president gains political gain from this activity. “By controlling this important gateway for illegal migrants, Ortega has an ace up his sleeve for future negotiations on bilateral issues with Washington,” McFields said.

He also highlights that Nicaragua plays as a “useful pawn for the interests of countries that try to have some kind of negative impact on the Immigration issue, which is one of the three main issues on the US electoral agenda”, on the eve of decisive presidential elections next November.