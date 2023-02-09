The government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua released at dawn this Thursday more than 200 political prisoners who were in different prisons in that country. Among those released are those who were in the Directorate of Judicial Assistance (DAJ), better known as ‘the new Chipote’.

In total, there are 213 political prisoners, who were sent on a plane to the United States, according to Berta Valle, wife of the imprisoned opposition member. Felix Maradiaga.

Valle told reporters that the US State Department confirmed to him that the Nicaraguan authorities had released 213 “political prisoners,” that they were transferred to the Managua international airport where they were put on a plane and that this Thursday they will arrive at Washington.

The director of Amnesty International for the Americas, Erika Guevara Rosas, reported on her Twitter account that that organization received confirmation from several families regarding the release of persons deprived of liberty. “They have been sent into exile,” wrote Guevara Rosas.

At the moment, however, the Government of Nicaragua has not reported on the release of this group of people.

As reported by the newspaper The PressThe United States Department of State made available a number for the families of those deprived of their liberty to contact.

They have been sent into exile.

The release would include opponents who were in prison condition.

The Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN), a political movement of young people in that country, confirmed that its members are on the list of those released: Lesther Alemán, Max Jerez, Mildred Rayo and Miguel Flores. However, it should be noted, the complete list of the 213 released has not been known.

Of course, the local press reports that the political prisoners were distributed in different jails of the country, among these the ‘Jorge Navarro’ penitentiary system, known as ‘the Model prison’, located in Managua, where the majority would be. Also the ‘La Esperanza’ women’s prison, as well as the Matagalpa, Granada and Juigalpa prisons.

The Press reports that “at least 40 were in ‘el Chipote’, who are high-profile opponents, among them, young university students who stood out in the 2018 protests, presidential candidates, peasant leaders, former diplomats, businessmen, journalists, media owners, priestseven a banker and a bishop”.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING