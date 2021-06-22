Opposition politics Maria Fernanda Flores Lanzas, wife of former Nicaraguan president Arnoldo Alemán (1997-2002), and journalist Miguel Mendoza placeholder image They were detained during the night of this Monday under the accusation of carrying out acts that undermine the sovereignty of Nicaragua, the National Police reported.

The politician, who was dismissed as a deputy by the opposition Constitutionalist Liberal Party (PLC) on November 26, was the first to be arrested and “remains at home in police custody”, according to the information.

Subsequently, the Police arrested Mendoza, a sports writer who publishes political comments on his social networks, where he has thousands of followers, the majority critical of the Government of Daniel Ortega.

In a statement, the police led by Francisco Díaz, the brother-in-law of President Ortega, indicated that both the politician and the journalist, as well as 15 other detained opposition leaders, are being investigated “for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, incite foreign interference in internal affairs, and request military interventions. “

Also for “organizing with financing from foreign powers to execute acts of terrorism and destabilization, proposing and managing economic, commercial and financial operations blockades against the country and its institutions. “

In addition, they are accused of “demanding, exalting and applauding the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua and its citizens, and harming the supreme interests of the nation.”

Daniel Ortega seeks his third reelection in Nicaragua by imprisoning opponents. Photo Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters

They apply a law that disables candidacies

The Police explained that it bases its accusation by citing the Law of Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination for Peace, approved by the National Assembly, of Sandinista majority, Last December.

That controversial law, promoted by the Executive, lists the “traitors to the homeland” and the disqualifies from running for public office.

On November 9, before being removed from office as a legislator, Washington announced that former German President Flores Lanzas and their close relatives “are not eligible to enter the United States” due to “their participation in major acts of corruption as president of Nicaragua “.

Two weeks later, Flores Lanzas was dismissed as deputy with the vote of 80 out of 92 possible, including that of the 72 Sandinistas and their allies.

Meanwhile, the journalist Mendoza, in one of his last messages on Twitter, called “international pariah” to the Ortega government and compared the wave of arrests in Nicaragua to the kidnappings ordered by Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar “in his last years of terror.”

Nicaraguan Police keeps opposition presidential hopefuls under arrest Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and Miguel Mora, whom he accuses of “treason.”

In addition, two former vice chancellors, two former dissident Sandinista ex-guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists and two former collaborators of an NGO who have been detained in the last three weeks under the accusation of various crimes.

He also raided the home of Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, winner of the 38th Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards.

The arrests of opponents are less than five months before the general elections in Nicaragua, which will be held on November 7, in which President Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007, seeks his third re-election.

With information from EFE

DB