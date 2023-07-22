This July 17 marks the fifth anniversary of the end of the great offensive by the Government of Daniel Ortega against the protests in Nicaragua in 2018. These mobilizations, which began peacefully against the reforms to the social security system, began on April 18 of that same year, reaching a force that put the Ortega Executive on the ropes, who responded with unprecedented violence.
