Daniel Ortega dictatorship agents surround church during mass in the city of Masaya, in September last year | Photo: EFE/Stringer

Journalist and former candidate for Honduran deputy Kenia Lili González Sánchez denounced that she was expelled from Nicaragua last Friday (4th) for making publications in which she defended religious of the Catholic Church persecuted by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

In a video posted on his social media, Sánchez reported that he had entered Nicaragua through the Las Manos border post, where he was allowed to continue his journey. She intended to stay in the country for just three days, where she had already been on other occasions as a tourist, before heading to Costa Rica.

However, when she was “about 20 or 30 kilometers from Managua”, the capital of Nicaragua, agents from the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration (DGME, by its Spanish acronym) intercepted her and escorted her back to the post in Las Manos.

There, they handed him a document, in which they informed him that “he was a person who was not well received by the government of Nicaragua, for publishing in favor of Christians in Nicaragua”.

“I can defend Christians in Nicaragua, I can defend Christians in any country, because that is my religious criteria,” said González. “I don’t agree with the persecution of priests in Nicaragua, but I never thought it was a threat to the government of Nicaragua, that’s why I make a public complaint, because the reason for my expulsion was to defend priests,” added the journalist.

Nicaragua has intensified since last year the persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and banning of activities. Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed demonstrators in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.