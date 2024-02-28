The Nicaraguan police, under the command of the Daniel Ortega regime, expelled from her residence in the country's capital, Managua, a 93-year-old woman, identified as Rafaela Cerda, because she was the mother of former judge Rafael Solís Cerda, who resigned from the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) in 2019, when he became an opponent of Ortega and went into exile in Costa Rica.

According to information from independent Nicaraguan news sites such as La Prensa and the The Confidential, sources close to Cerda's family said that the Sandinista regime police officers arrived at the scene claiming that they were carrying out a confiscation order and forced the 93-year-old woman to leave her home with only the clothes she was wearing, without being able to take even her clothes. your medicines. Independent websites claim that the Ortega regime's action took place on Tuesday night (27).

In addition to Rafaela Cerda's home, the Sandinista regime's police also confiscated a commercial property belonging to her daughter, identified as Isabella Solís Cerda, and raided the homes of another daughter and a nephew of the former judge.

Rafael Solís Cerda was one of the magistrates closest to Ortega, responsible for eliminating, in 2009, through a sentence handed down in the Constitutional Chamber, which was part of the bench of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in the CSJ, the limits of re-election and presidential mandates, a decision that validated Ortega's permanence in power.

In January 2019, he broke with the Sandinista regime and denounced the state of terror that it was imposing on the population, also regretting his 2009 decision. In February 2023, he was declared a “traitor to the country” by the Sandinista regime. Ortega and had his nationality and assets confiscated, along with 93 other people.

According to the The Confidential, this is not the first time that the Ortega police have attacked the assets of Rafael Solís Cerda's family. In January of this year, they took possession of a 15-room hotel, called Casablanca, which belonged to their mother, expelled from her home this Tuesday, who had been operating in the country for more than 20 years, as well as two other houses that belonged to members of the Cerda family.

The confiscations are being put into practice as part of the repression perpetrated by the Ortega regime against its opponents who are in exile, reports independent Nicaraguan media. According to them, the police act without presenting documents or court orders that support their actions, and ignore that many of the confiscated properties do not belong to the accused, but to their families, who have no political involvement.