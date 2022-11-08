FACING the next tender for clinical laboratory services of the 4T government, aim for a new company with a flavor of the revolutionary Nicaragua of dictator Daniel Ortega.

Technology and Industrial Design SAPI de CV, based in Zapopan, Jalisco, is a player who entered this business through the front door of ISSSTE, which is directed by Pedro Zenteno.

TDI is owned by José Adán Ortega Blanco and José Adán Ortega Torres, who are very close to the Nicaraguan guerrilla president, and are experiencing fat cow times during the present administration.

ISSSTE assigned them the orthopedic service through a process that began in early 2020, when Zenteno was Director of Administration and Finance at ISSSTE.

Last year TDI was awarded with another contract in the General Hospital of Mexico, in a tender where the three suppliers, including the winner, were wrong in several lines.

All maintained the same variation percentages above the price offered by TDI, one more ruse to favor this company with revolutionary content.

But faced with the assignment of new contracts for clinical laboratories for comprehensive services and blood banks in the IMSS, the Cartel de los Chupasangre is already preparing its secret weapon.

It will do so via new companies, taking advantage of the gaps in the federal laws on Economic Competition and Acquisitions, Leases and Services, in pursuit of contracts for more than 2 billion pesos.

Under this scheme, the same actors that have historically distributed the contracts and the regions of the country will continue to provide services to the agency led by Zoé Robledo from Chiapas.

Thus, the company Falcon Instruments and Equipment, owned by NoéRamírez, will do so through two new corporate names: Reactivos y Químicos SA de CV and Génesis Healthcare SA de CV

Centrum, that of Valentín Campos, is also preparing new companies such as Laboratorios Diagnomol SA de CV, Dicimed SA de CV and Valtrum SA de CV

Dicipa, by Francisco Pallach, is already enlisting Biodist SA de CV, in case his protection, like those of the others, does not prosper and the sanction of the Ministry of Public Administration prevents him from participating.

And on the other hand, in a turbulent river, the Roche laboratory led by Andrés Bruzual, the main supplier of supplies for some members of that cartel, is already preparing its black horses.

We are talking about new players such as Laboratorios San Ángel SA de CV owned by Ángel Alberto Aguinaga, Cedesa SA de CV owned by Pablo Arredondo and Diquilav SA de CV owned by José Antonio Vargas.

In the sector, they question why the manufacturers who also contributed to these collusion agreements to share the market have not also been sanctioned, since they received tips to guarantee letters of support.

In this situation, another novelty among the collaborators of President López Obrador is the famous Almendra Ortiz, who began his six-year term as part of his assistantship.

The director of Administration and Finance of the ISSSTE now wants to take a step back and extend one year, or until the end of the government, the contracts with the providers of integral services, among which the famous bloodsuckers are counted.

AT THE END And as expected, Bachoco’s minority shareholders were unable to stop the Public Offering of Shares launched by the family of Francisco Javier Robinson Bours. Friday ended. The company directed by Rodolfo Ramos acquired 54% of the float, with which the owners of the group, who in turn own 27%, jump to a share of 81%. The Bours disbursed in this repurchase of titles about 7 thousand 71 million 789 thousand 970 pesos, something like 360 ​​million dollars. The share difference was left in the hands of the funds that from the beginning opposed the valuation and offer, which are led by GBM, the brokerage house of Alonso de Garay and Jorge Rojas. Point out Tweedy Browne, Vanguard Group and Norges Bank. .

AFTER THE ARRIVAL of Juan Rodríguez to the management of Gayosso, Servicios Funerarios GG hardened its position against those who sold the company to it last year. It has already transpired that just on October 14, arrest warrants were issued against several Advent executives for generic fraud in the sale. Take a look at Enrique Pani, who used to run Advent and to whom I told you just yesterday that he is now leading the sale of Banamex from New York as Vice President of Bancade Citi. Add James Westra, Carlos Alfredo Paz and Abigail Alejandro Sosa, all already out of Advent. Also Carlos Lukac, who directed Gayosso during the time he was Advent, and Mario Arregoytia, partner of EY. They are accused of property damage of 3 thousand 740 million 691 thousand 466 pesos.

SPEAKING OF EY, you will remember that several weeks ago we told you here that this firm took over the consulting area from Deloitte. It was almost a year ago. In November 2021, some 28 associates of the company commanded by Francisco Pérez Cisneros joined the ranks of his rival, led by Víctor Soulé. The head of the consulting area that was disbanded was Marshall Díaz. Well, now his wife has just sued Deloitte for discrimination before the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), chaired by Claudia MoralesReza. It turns out that Rebeca Díaz, unlike her husband, did not go to EY but she was fired. Her appeal has already been admitted and she is on trial.

TOMORROW WEDNESDAY THE Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, chaired by Minister Jasmín Esquivel Mossa, will resolve the amparo in review 358/2022 on the constitutionality of the general labeling specifications for prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages commercial and health information . Esquivel proposes that the challenged norm is constitutional because it protects the right to a nutritious, sufficient and quality diet. Herdez, Del Fuerte and Nutrisa, by Héctor Hernández Pons, and McCormick, directed by Javier Rodríguez, promoted the injunctions against labeling.

ZIMMA CORPORATE FINANCE, the boutique investment bank founded by Arseny Lepiavka, and the Baker & McKenzie law firm, led by José Larroque, are holding the first “Tech Industry Summit” this afternoon, a panel on trends in capital raising and mergers and acquisitions of the technology industry in Mexico. For the organizers, our country could become the leader in Latin America in attracting new investments in this area. Entrepreneurs, founders, directors and leaders of this industry will participate in this event.