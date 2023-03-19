Diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the ruling regime in Nicaragua, which were no longer good after dictator Daniel Ortega persecuted Catholic leaders in the Latin American country, deteriorated this month. This Saturday (18), the website Vatican News reported that Monsignor Marcel Diouf, charge d’affaires of the Nunciature in Managua, the Nicaraguan capital, went to Costa Rica “at the request” of the regime, closing the diplomatic office on Friday (17).

The Nicaraguan dictatorial government’s request was made on the 10th. Following the guidelines established by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, custody of the Apostolic Nunciature, together with its assets, was handed over to Italy. Monsignor Diouf received solidarity from the diplomatic representatives of the European Union, Germany, France and Italy installed in Nicaragua before his departure.

Ortega’s reaction came on the same day that Pope Francis called his regime a dictatorship and condemned the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, one of Ortega’s critics, in an interview with the Argentine newspaper. infobae. The Pope also compared the regime to Nazism and Communism, and said that the dictator is “unbalanced”.

On the 8th, the Vatican News reported that the regime “confiscated” two Christian universities, Juan Pablo II and Cristiana Autónoma. The Ministry of the Interior required institutions to hand over information about students, enrollments and academic records to the National Council of Universities. Juan Pablo II was founded by the pontifical organization caritas in 1993 and, in addition to undergraduate degrees, it also offers postgraduate diplomas.

Earlier, on the 2nd, a United Nations human rights group published a report denouncing abuses by the Ortega dictatorship against dissidents. According to the document, at least 40 people were executed, hospitals were banned from treating the wounded by state forces, 222 had their citizenship revoked and were expelled on a plane to the United States in February.

UN emissaries also condemned the persecution of Bishop Álvarez, who is arrested and sentenced to 26 years in prison. He refused to be included among the deportees, staying in the country. Among the regime’s accusations is the dissemination of fake news. Another persecuted bishop, Silvio Baez, is in exile in Miami. He left Nicaragua after death threats in April 2019. Like his colleague, Baez has intensified criticism of the Ortega dictatorship, especially after the bloody repression of protesters in 2018.