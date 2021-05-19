This Tuesday, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua canceled the legal status of the Democratic Restoration Party (PRD). This is the only option available to the National Coalition, made up of four movements and two political parties, to face President Daniel Ortega in the legislative and presidential elections on November 7 in which Ortega seeks another consecutive reelection since 2007.

The decision of the Nicaraguan National Electoral Council (CSE) to prevent the participation of the opposition National Coalition in the general elections on November 7 causes a stir and is described by the opposition as “illegal” and “arbitrary”.

“The illegal cancellation of the legal personality of the PRD demonstrates the fear of Ortega (…) This diverse, belligerent National Coalition, which has signed an electoral alliance with the PRD, terrorizes Ortega,” said the leader of the opposition party Unamos, Ana Margarita Vijil, who belongs to a group of Sandinista dissidents.

Inclusion is one of the most important attributes of a democratic election, which with the arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegitimate resolution, only shows its terror to face the opposition agglutinated in the National Coalition. #LaCoalicionVa pic.twitter.com/tCeGOcAQHI – National Coalition Nicaragua (@Coalicion_nic) May 19, 2021



The CSE, made up of magistrates related to President Daniel Ortega and his party The Sandinista National Liberation Front, occurs when the president’s adversaries seek to defeat him in both legislative and presidential elections, but at a time when the opposition bloc is divided.

For the presidential candidate for the PRD and journalist Miguel Mora, the challenge would be a “maneuver” by another opposition bloc, the Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL) party, after an electoral alliance between the two factions failed.

“It is a CxL maneuver and it is a media show to attack the box that they consider their rival,” Mora said.

However, for the former Sandinista guerrilla Dora María Téllez, the decision of the CSE is an order from Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The truth is that the PRD box was the only option available to the National Coalition, made up of four political movements and two parties that supported the 2018 anti-government protests, so their opponents see the options to seize power from the government strongly reduced. leader.

On January 10, Ortega celebrated 14 consecutive years in the Executive, in his second stage as president, after coordinating a Governing Board from 1979 to 1985 and presiding over the country for the first time from 1985 to 1990.

With EFE and AP