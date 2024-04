Nicaragua's National Assembly, subservient to dictator Daniel Ortega, approved the bill without any votes against | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The National Assembly of Nicaragua approved this Monday (8) as a matter of urgency a bill to designate April as “Month of Peace” in the country.

This month, in 2018, large protests were held against the dictator Daniel Ortega. The Sandinista dictatorship and armed civilians serving the regime responded with enormous violence and more than 300 protesters were killed, according to international human rights organizations.

According to information from the newspaper La Prensa, all 89 deputies present voted in favor of the project. Parliamentarians took advantage of the vote to deny the violent repression six years ago and attack protesters calling for democracy in Nicaragua.

Sandinista deputy Filiberto Rodríguez, accused of having participated in the repression in the city of León in 2018, called opponents “bad sons of the country” and “surrenders” and blamed the United States for the protests.

Another parliamentarian, Carlos Emílio López, defended Ortega and vice president and first lady Rosario Murillo.

“They wanted to destroy our president, Commander Daniel, Comrade Rosario, as democratically elected authorities with large majorities, but they were unable to do so and they will not succeed”, he said.

Ortega was “elected” in 2021 for his fifth presidential term (the fourth consecutive) in Nicaragua, in a process marked by the arrest and persecution of opponents and a lack of transparency.