The US government said the decision “marks a constructive step in addressing human rights abuses in the country.”

The government of Nicaragua ordered the immediate deportation of 222 political prisoners to the United States this Thursday (Feb 9, 2023). The information is from the local newspaper Confidential.

Octavio Rothschuh Andino, judge of the Court of Appeals of Managua, Nicaraguan capital, announced the “immediate and already effective deportation” of the prisoners.

“To protect peace, national security, public order, health, public morality, the rights and freedoms of third parties, those convicted who, for different crimes, violated the legal and constitutional order, attacking the State of Nicaragua and the Nicaraguan society, undermining the supreme interest of the Nation, whereby the immediate and effective deportation of 222 people is ordered.”said the judge.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the decision: “Today, the United States welcomes the 222 people who have been arrested by the government of Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have suffered lengthy, unjust detentions.”.

Here’s the note from the US Department of State (264 KB, in English).

“[…] The release of these individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step in addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to a deeper dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua on issues worrying”Blinken said.

He also declared that this Thursday’s decision is “the product of American diplomacy” and stated that the government “will continue to support the Nicaraguan people”.

According to the statement, among the people “released from Nicaraguan custody”are business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and students.

The State Department also reported that the US government facilitated the safe transport of political prisoners from Nicaragua to Washington Dulles International Airport in the United States.

Blinken also spoke out about the deportation in his Twitter profile. “We welcome the 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners released today by the Government of Nicaragua. We will continue to support the improvement of the living conditions of the Nicaraguan people”, he wrote.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has ruled the country since 2007. He was reelected on November 7, 2021, in elections considered undemocratic by the US and the European Union.

That year, the presidential elections marked a tightening of repression by the Ortega government. The president He had his main opponents arrested and ran for re-election against 5 unknown candidates – indicated as government collaborators.

In addition to the pre-candidates, dozens of other people were arrested, including politicians, businessmen, farmers, students and journalists opposed to the government.

Ortega won 75% of the valid votes. His running mate was his wife, Rosario Murillo, who he calls “co-president”.

According to Mechanism for Political Prisoners of Nicaragua, a human rights organization that investigates politically motivated arrests in the country, as of January 31, 2023, Nicaragua had 245 people imprisoned for ideological reasons. Here’s the report complete (674 KB, in Spanish).