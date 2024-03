Palm Sunday Mass in Managua: Daniel Ortega restricts processions during Lent and Holy Week | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan National Police deployed around 4,000 agents, corresponding to 23% of the corporation's workforce, to prevent processions in parishes across the country and record photos and videos of Catholics during Holy Week.

The complaint was made by lawyer Marta Patrícia Molina, who investigates the repression against Christians in Nicaragua.

“In some temples, two police officers arrived and, in others, up to three vans full of police officers arrived. They took photos and videos of people entering and leaving,” said Molina, in statements published by the newspaper Confidencial.

“They do this to intimidate, but also to ensure that there are no protests, something meaningless, because people come to pay their promises and live Holy Week with faith. They are not thinking about organizing protests. AND [os policiais] They also do this to prevent processions from leaving,” added the lawyer.

Last week, Molina had stated that Daniel Ortega's dictatorship has already banned 4,800 processions during Lent and Holy Week this year.

According to the lawyer, this repression is forcing the vast majority of parishes to carry out “intramural” processions and/or other religious activities, such as praying the rosary or lighting candles for images.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship persecutes Christians, with arrests, expulsions from the country, restrictions on activities and confiscation of properties, because they helped protesters repressed by the Sandinista regime during the 2018 protests. Furthermore, religious people like Bishop Rolando Álvarez defended the return of democracy to the Central American country.