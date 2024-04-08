In the midst of hearings taking place on Monday and Tuesday, April 8 and 9 at the International Court of Justice, Nicaragua denounced Germany's support for Israel in its war against Hamas, calling it “complicity in genocide” in Gaza and asked the European country to suspend arms sales to Israel. Germany “clearly and decisively” rejected Nicaragua's accusations. The Central American country compared the link between Germany and Israel with that between the United States and the Contras in the years 1980.

Six months after the start of the war in Gaza, Nicaragua seeks to put Germany in the dock. During the first of two days of hearings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Nicaragua demanded that Germany “suspend” as a matter of “extreme urgency” its political, financial and military support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Managua filed a lawsuit against Germany asking judges to impose emergency measures to prevent Berlin from supplying weapons and other aid to Israel. According to the Nicaraguan ambassador to international organizations in the Netherlands, Carlos José Argüello Gómez, the sale of weapons to Israel by Germany constitutes a violation of the Genocide Convention of 1948signed by the European country, since there is the context of a “plausible genocide” in Gaza.

“There can be no doubt that Germany (…) was very aware, and is very aware, at least of the serious risk of genocide being committed” in the Gaza Strip, stated Ambassador Argüello Gómez. “This has to stop,” added the diplomat.

According to the Nicaraguan side, This support falls “directly into the definition of complicity” of a probable genocide.

Ambassador Carlos José Arguello Gómez, sitting in the courtroom as Nicaragua asks the International Court of Justice on Monday, April 8, to order Berlin to stop exports of military weapons to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding the agency meeting for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 8, 2024. Reuters – Piroschka Van De Wouw

In its argument, Nicaragua assured that German companies involved in the military industry are “directly benefiting from the situation, have seen their share prices increase since October 7 and have substantially increased their joint development contracts for weapons with their counterparts.” Israelis.”

The Nicaraguan delegation, which denounced Germany's “political, financial and military” support for Israel, also criticized the suspension of funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA).

“What is striking about this reaction from Germany is that Israel, so to speak, suspended assistance to UNRWA, but ignored statements and accusations by leading international authorities that Israel was perpetrating genocide and other violations of international humanitarian law in Palestine”, stressed Carlos José Argüello Gómez.

Germany rejects the accusations

Although Germany will present its defense on Tuesday, April 9 in a second day of hearing in The Hague, the European country has already firmly rejected Nicaragua's accusations.

“Tomorrow we are going to present our arguments, so I ask for understanding, but we reject Nicaragua's accusations clearly and decisively,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a press conference.

“Germany has not violated the Genocide Convention or international humanitarian law and we will explain this in detail tomorrow at the ICJ,” Sebastian Fischer insisted on April 8.

However, there is no doubt that Germany has been a strong supporter of Israel since the start of the war in October last year. It is one of the main arms exporters to Israel, sending some $353.70 million in military equipment and weapons in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

Germany is not the only country accused of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. In December, South Africa accused Israel of “genocidal conduct” before the same International Court of Justice. After considering the case, the ICJ said that South Africa's claims that Israeli violations against the Genocide Convention were “plausible.”

The court ordered emergency measures, including a call for Israel to stop any possible acts of genocide. Nicaragua seeks similar decisions to be made against Germany, based precisely on the case brought by South Africa against Israel.

Nicaragua compares German support for Israel with that of the US for the Contras

To present the lawsuit against Germany, Ambassador Carlos José Argüello Gómez highlighted the role of Nicaragua, arguing that his country has “some experience” in this type of international litigation.

He made reference to the lawsuit filed on April 9, 1984, when his country asked that the United States be prohibited from “continuing to finance, support and arm the Contras,” the counterrevolutionary forces supported by Washington in the 1980s and that fought against the Sandinistas.

“Curiously, 40 years later, similar situations came together for us,” declared Argüello Gómez, who was part of the team that managed to get the ICJ to condemn, on June 27, 1986, the attacks with explosives against ports and other facilities in Nicaragua financed by USA.

In 1982, a civil war between the Contras and Sandinista forces plunged the Latin American country into terror, leaving more than 30,000 dead. The conflict ended in 1989 with the dismantling of the Contras and the election, the following year, of the president. Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.



People demonstrate in support of the Palestinians, on April 8, 2024, the day Nicaragua asked the International Court of Justice to order Berlin to stop arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding the agency of the UN for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands. © Piroschka Van De Wouw / REUTERS

However, and although the United States also supports Israel, Nicaragua did not file any lawsuit against the North American country.

“We cannot, and even if we could, we would simply be wasting time, because first they would not pay attention politically, and second, with the media under the control that the United States has, they would not even give relevance to what is happening,” he tried to justify himself. Ambassador Carlos José Argüello Gómez.

Since October 7, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza, according to Hamas' Health Ministry.

