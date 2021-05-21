On May 20, the Government of Daniel Ortega ordered the search of the digital newspaper ‘Confidencial’, which has a critical position to its mandate. While the search was taking place, journalists from other media that were covering the event, such as the correspondent for the AFP news agency in that country, were detained and later released without his cell phone for filming the police loading seized documents in vans. An NGO and its director are also in the sights of the Executive.

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) spoke out and described this act as an affront to freedom of expression that “deserves our deepest rejection,” said Jorge Canahuati, president of the IAPA.

According to the Miami-based organization, the Ortega government “has been using all legal and judicial instruments against the media, journalists and opponents.”

“It is evident that the Government of Daniel Ortega is determined to erase the media and independent journalists, as well as their political opponents, from the map to pave their way towards the November elections,” Canahuati said.

The raided offices of ‘El Confidencial’ belong to the son of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), the also journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro.

His sister, Cristiana Chamorro, aspiring to the Presidency, has opened a process by the Ministry of the Interior for the alleged crime of money laundering through the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, which suspended operations on February 5 to avoid submitting to the Foreign Agents Law.

Media and journalists denounce persecution

It is the second time that this medium has been raided, the first was in December 2018, when ‘El Confidencial’ along with other digital publications such as ‘Esta Semana’, ‘Esta Noche’ and ‘Revista Niú’, were occupied by police.

In February 2021 a confiscation was consummated and the Ortega Government awarded the property of Carlos Chamorro to the Ministry of Health for a Maternity Home.

The cameraman for ‘El Confidencial’, Leonel Gutiérrez, was detained for more than eight hours at the premises of the Directorate of Judicial Aid, and then released. Gutiérrez has precautionary measures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The raided media also received words of support from the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, who asked that the harassment end.

“We demand that the life and physical integrity of Confidencial workers be respected and harassment ceased. Respect for freedom of expression as an essential element of democracy makes this type of attack reprehensible,” Almagro said.

For his part, José Miguel Vivanco, executive director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, also gave a boost and accused the Ortega Administration of intensifying its repressive actions against civil society, independent media and sectors. of the opposition, in order to “prevent any criticism and steal the presidential elections of November 2021”.

The events occur less than six months before the general elections in the country, in Las Ortega he will seek reelection.

Political dispute rather than journalistic

The Sandinista government is investigating presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro for money laundering. Chamorro Barrios, as executive director of the FVBCH, dedicated to the protection and promotion of freedom of the press and expression, resigned from her post last January.

In the opinion of the daughter of the former Nicaraguan president, the Ortega government is trying to mount a crime against her to prevent her from continuing with her aspirations for the Presidency.

Chamorro Barrios closed NGO operations as a result of the controversial Nicaraguan Foreign Agents Regulatory Law, promoted and approved by the Sandinista ruler, which sanctions those who receive funding and donations from abroad.

The Ministry of the Interior stated in a press release that “the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy seriously breached its obligations before the Regulatory Entity, and the analysis of the Financial Statements for the 2015-2019 period revealed clear signs of laundering of money”.

“It seems to me that it is a macabre accusation, part of the monstrosity that this regime mounts us to prevent citizens from working for Nicaragua and, ultimately, to prevent Nicaraguans from being able to vote freely on November 7,” said Cristiana Chamorro Barrios when leaving the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior, where she was summoned.

With Reuters, EFE and local media