The Nicaraguan regime has just clearly shown to what extent the region has become anarchy. It is not by the way that region martyred by two dictatorships, that of the Somozas before and the current one of the conservative bogey that remains of Sandinismo, the best example of neatness that could prevent this outcome.

But the arrest, incommunicado and disqualification of the opposition candidate, the journalist Cristiana Chamorro, favorite to bring down the autocrat Daniel Ortega, exposes one extreme of the generalization of authoritarian methods on these frontiers.

In November there are national elections in that country taken as a fiefdom by Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. Cristiana is the daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro who in 1990 defeated the current leader of the regime and took the majority in Congress from him. That scenario now threatened to repeat itself. Polls put this 67-year-old woman on the podium, who announced her candidacy in January to compete with the autocrat determined to obtain a fourth successive term.

The maneuver to avoid this outcome was the construction of a cause for alleged money laundering in a foundation previously chaired by the candidate. The regime paraded numbers of journalists before the prosecution to boast of an investigation that had already been resolved.

Two young people walk in front of a banner with the image of Daniel Ortega (r), and his wife Rosario Murillo (i), in Managua EFE

Ortega has an aversion to the press, which he accuses of having supported the pro-democracy protests of 2018 that, in a festival of systematic violation of human rights, they left 328 dead and thousands of exiles.

Nicaragua travels on the same train as Venezuela where the repressive arrogance of the regime has been accentuated after the failure of the opposition led by Juan Guaidó to attempt a democratic opening and remove Nicolás Maduro.

Chavismo is the most resounding example in South America of the ignorance of any institutional limit, of faking elections, suppressing the opposition and imitating the repressive recipes of the old dictatorships of the 1970s. As in Caracas, Managua blames the United States for everything. to excite and silence a regional claque that admires what does not exist.

A broader look finds new players in this broad authoritarian field. The Salvadoran Nayib Bukele is a newcomer in the conception that institutional balances and their independence make up a formula that delays. Right-wing and admirer of Donald Trump, after winning the legislative elections with the slogan of the fight against corruption, he beheaded the Supreme Court and already has the three powers turned into docile clerks.

In a reserved meeting with foreign diplomats, Bukele recently compared his critics to who managed in the last century the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people, a comment that irritated but made clear, incidentally, the indifference of this leader in the face of such crimes.

Very close to there, in Honduras, the right-wing president Juan Orlando Hernández, denounced for the corruption reigning in that very poor country, was reelected in 2017 manipulating the Constitution and in the middle of the election, when he realized that he was losing, he stopped the count and declared himself the winner.

Hernández, who also removed four judges from the Court, has abandoned the country and accusations are flourishing in the US for links to drug trafficking and protection paid to these mafias. According to the agency AP the three main police authorities as early as 2018 were involved in cocaine trafficking. The repression supports this toxic army that largely explains the torrent of desperate people who escape as they can trying to reach the North American border.

Throughout this regional map, justice is a prey conquered or to conquer as in the Argentine case, where the government, or part of it, despairs, as is known, for having the courts aligned as Maduro, Ortega and now the inclement Bukele exhibit.