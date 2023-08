How did you feel about the content of this article?

Central American University (UCA), a teaching institution linked to the Society of Jesus, is the target of persecution because it hosted pro-democracy protesters in 2018 | Photo: Silvio Balladares/Disclosure/UCA

The Nicaraguan dictatorship ordered the confiscation of all assets of the Central American University (UCA), a teaching institution linked to the Society of Jesus.

According to information from the newspaper Confidencial, the university management was notified on Tuesday (15) of the decision by Judge Gloria María Saavedra Corrales, of the 10th Criminal Court of Managua – in Nicaragua, like Venezuela and Cuba, the Judiciary is fully subservient to the government.

The argument for the confiscation of assets from the UCA would be accusations that the institution functions as a “center of terrorism, organizing criminal groups”. According to the newspaper La Prensa, the management of the university, which refutes the allegations, suspended all academic and administrative activities this Wednesday (16).

Last week, the university’s bank accounts and its properties had been blocked. On Monday (14), the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) withdrew UCA’s accreditation as an alternative center for the mediation of legal conflicts, a service it had been providing for 54 years.

In the last two and a half years, the Daniel Ortega dictatorship closed 26 Nicaraguan universities, of which 11 had their assets confiscated.

In the case of the UCA, the institution began to be persecuted because it welcomed demonstrators injured during the repression of the 2018 democracy protests. A former dean and a vice dean who had traveled to Mexico and Argentina, respectively, were prevented from returning to Nicaragua .