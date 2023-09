How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Daniel Ortega: Nicaragua has at least 89 political prisoners, according to a group made up of human rights organizations, families of detainees and former prisoners | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Nicaraguan Justice, subservient to the dictator Daniel Ortega, sentenced two more political prisoners to prison. Anielka García and Olesia Muñoz received sentences of eight and ten years in prison, respectively, on charges of “conspiracy to commit damage to national integrity” and “propagation of false news”, according to sources from the newspaper Confidencial.

The sentences were defined in August, but the Nicaraguan newspaper has only now received information about the outcome of the two processes.

García, from the city of Chichigalpa, in the department of Chinandega, had been arrested in April, at her screen printing company. There, she allegedly made blue and white t-shirts (the colors of the Nicaraguan flag) with the messages “Abril Vive” and “Viva a Nicaragua Livre”, in reference to the 2018 democracy protests, which began in April of that year. It is suspected that she was convicted due to the production of these t-shirts.

Muñoz had previously been arrested for political reasons, for supporting protests in the city of Niquinohomo in 2018, but was released in 2019.

Since then, according to Confidencial, she has no longer been involved in organizations and protests against the Nicaraguan dictatorship. She worked shipping and sang at masses. She was arrested again on Maundy Thursday this year, on April 6.

Today, Nicaragua has at least 89 political prisoners, according to information from the Political Prisoner Recognition Mechanism, a group made up of human rights organizations, families of detainees and former prisoners.