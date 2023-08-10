How did you feel about the content of this article?

Judiciary dominated by dictator Daniel Ortega convicted student leader Jasson Salazar Rugama, who had been detained since April 4 | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

In a trial marked by allegations of arbitrariness and illegality, the Justice of Nicaragua, controlled by the regime of Daniel Ortega, sentenced the student leader Jasson Noel Salazar Rugama to prison on Tuesday (8) for the crimes of “damage to the national integrity and propagation of fake news”. The length of time he will spend in prison has not been disclosed.

Salazar, who had been detained since April 4, faced a trial whose legitimacy was questioned. The hearing did not take place in the traditional judicial facilities, but in the Jorge Navarro Penitentiary System, known as La Modelo, the prison where Ortega has sent most of his political prisoners.

In addition, the trial was held behind closed doors and reports point out that the defendant did not have adequate access to the defense, since his lawyer was not authorized to be in person at the scene and had to participate in the trial through video call.

The political prisoner is vice president of the Movimento Universitário 19 de Abril (MU19A), a student organization that seeks political change in Nicaragua.

According to reports, he was missing for 79 days before being brought to an initial hearing, which was held on June 8. The judicial process, according to reports, was marked by a lack of procedural guarantees and transparency.

In a statement, MU19A denounced the irregularities in Salazar Rugama’s arrest and trial. The organization claimed that the Sandinista dictatorship manipulated the student leader’s case with the aim of “silence voices that clamor for authentic change”. The statement emphasized Salazar Rugama’s innocence.

“We demand his release and that the fundamental rights and physical and psychological integrity of Jasson and all political prisoners facing similar situations be respected,” the statement added.