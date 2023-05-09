Nicaragua’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denis Moncada, said on Monday (8) that Russia “continues to be a victim of aggression by Western powers, subordinated to the government of the United States.”

“78 years have passed since the heroic battle of the Great Patriotic War, and our sister Russian Federation continues to be a victim of aggression by Western powers, subordinated to the US government,” said Moncada, in a speech on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany, which will be celebrated this Tuesday (9).

The chancellor of the Nicaraguan dictatorship stated that the West, under US leadership, “continues to carry out criminal attacks, blockades, illegal sanctions and interference in its internal affairs”.

“Russia stands firm, resisting, defending its sovereignty, dignity, peace, freedom and security”, he emphasized.

Moncada, who is a retired general, stated that Russia, “with heroism and dignity, ended the Second World War on May 9, 1945”, for which he expressed his “admiration and respect for the defenders of the homeland who risked and gave their lives fervently defending their country, freeing it from Nazism, thus allowing the paths of world peace to be retaken”.

“On this memorable occasion, we reiterate our deep respect and admiration and proclaim honor and glory to the Russian soldiers and people who, more than 70 years ago, courageously faced the Nazi army, defending with determination and courage the freedom and independence of their homeland and , even today, continue to defend their territory and sovereignty against aggression from countries that insist on imposing their dominance and hegemonic supremacy over worthy and free peoples,” he added.

The Nicaraguan government celebrated the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany at Plaza 22 de Agosto in Managua, with representatives of the government and the Russian embassy in Nicaragua in attendance.

In addition to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the event was attended by Laureano Ortega Murillo, presidential advisor for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation and son of dictator Daniel Ortega and vice president Rosario Murillo.

Russia is a longtime ally of Nicaragua. During the first Sandinista government (1979-1990), the Russians supplied the Nicaraguan Armed Forces with weapons.

Nicaragua is one of the few countries, along with Venezuela and the small island states of Nauru and Tuvalu, that have supported Russia in recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia.