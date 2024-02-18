Nicaragua closed this Friday (16) another university and several associations that operated as non-profit organizations. The act is a recurrence of Daniel Ortega's regime, which since the controversial 2021 elections, which resulted in his fifth term, has already closed dozens of private educational establishments and thousands of charitable institutions, especially those linked to the Catholic church.

This time, the Ortega dictatorship canceled the legal entities of the University of Health Sciences and Renewable Energy Association (Ucser), the Nicaraguan Scout Association and eight other non-profit associations. The dissolution of the organizations was approved by the Minister of the Interior, María Amelia Coronel, in accordance with a ministerial agreement published in Nicaragua's official gazette, La Gaceta.

The entity argued that it unilaterally closed the Ucser study center, which had been operating since March 2022, based on a resolution by the national councils that govern universities. According to the National Council of Universities (CNU) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (CNEA), the institution trained students without complying with established procedures, violating academic regulations. Furthermore, according to the publication, the institution had branches not authorized by the CNU and did not have laboratories for practical classes, among other deficiencies.

Meanwhile, the Scout Association of Nicaragua, whose legal entity registration dates back to May 1979, was closed for failing to present its financial statements for the periods from 2020 to 2022 and for operating with an expired board of directors since September 2020, according to the government .

In May 2017, Ortega participated in the 100th anniversary celebration of the Nicaraguan Scout Association, which was originally founded in 1917, in the Caribbean town of Bluefields.

The other 8 canceled NGOs are the Asociación Fraternidad Misioneras del Fíat de María, the Asociación Ministerio 'Rey David', the Club Rotario de León, the Asociación de Iglesia Evangélica Luz en la Integración Social, the Fundación Profesora Ana Fernanda García Centro de Atención and Recreation for Adolescents of Sutiaba, the Asociación Iglesia de la Doctrina Viva de Jesucristo Sala de Luz y Verdad, the Fundación Centroamericana de Radionica y Radiestesia en la Medicina Integrativa and the Asociación de Ejecutivo de Recursos Humanos de Nicaragua.

With the closure of more of these NGOs, the number of organizations of this type dissolved after the popular protests that broke out in April 2018 now reaches 3,550. Since then, Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis that intensified after the controversial general elections in November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main competitors in prison or exile. (With EFE Agency)