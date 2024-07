Dictator Daniel Ortega leads a regime that has severely persecuted the Catholic Church in Nicaragua | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Daniel Ortega’s regime increased persecution against the Catholic Church in yet another repressive action this Tuesday (9).

The dictator gave orders to annul the legal status of the Radio María Association and 12 other associations that operated as non-profit organizations in the country.

Radio María, which had been operating for 40 years in Nicaragua, and the NGOs were closed after the approval of the Minister of the Interior, María Amelia Coronel, according to two ministerial agreements published in Official Gazette La Gaceta.

The Ministry of the Interior justified the unilateral action against the Catholic radio station due to an alleged breach of the law by not reporting its financial statements for the period 2019 to 2023.

The measure comes after the broadcaster announced that it would reduce its programming hours from 24 hours to 14 hours (between 5 am and 7 pm), due to the blocking of bank accounts that prevented the receipt of donations.

Besides the Radio Mariathe Interior Ministry has deregistered another 12 associations in the country, bringing the total to more than 3,600 NGOs banned in the past six years. Most of their assets have been confiscated by the state.

The Ortega regime began a strong persecution of the Catholic Church, characterized by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests and the prohibition of religious activities.