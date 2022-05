How did you feel about this matter?

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, responsible for the broadcaster: persecution of the Church increased after Nicaragua’s National Assembly approved a report that accused bishops and priests of supporting demonstrations against Ortega in 2018 | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega determined the closure of the television channel of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (CEN). According to information from the Catholic Information Agency (ACI), the measure was taken after Bishop Rolando Álvarez denounced persecution by the Sandinista regime and announced that he would go on an indefinite fast in protest.

The multinational telecommunications company Claro reported on Friday (20) on Twitter that the sector’s regulatory body in Nicaragua had ordered that the CEN channel be “removed from the service’s programming schedule”.

According to the ICA, Archbishop Álvarez, who is responsible for the Catholic channel, said that the Ortega regime wants “a silent Church that does not announce the hope of the people” and that does not denounce “personal sin and the structures of injustice”. .

In addition to Álvarez, other bishops have denounced an increase in persecution since Nicaragua’s National Assembly approved a report this month that accused bishops and priests of supporting demonstrations that called for Ortega’s departure in 2018.

The protests were qualified by the Sandinista dictatorship as an “attempted coup” and were repressed with extreme violence, resulting in more than 300 deaths.