Nicaragua closes another 91 NGOs: 27 are religious

Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship has already closed nearly 3,000 NGOs since the 2018 protests, most starting in March of this year 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The government of Nicaragua closed this Wednesday (16) another 91 NGOs, many of them religious, continuing a process of persecution that began after protests against the dictator Daniel Ortega in 2018.

The NGOs were shut down because they allegedly “did not comply with their obligations under the regulatory framework” and “did not report, for periods of two to 29 years, boards of directors, financial statements, balance sheet, details of donations, as well as information about the identity and origin of all its donor members,” explained the Ministry of the Interior in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

Of the 91 illegal NGOs, 27 are religious and eight are international. Among them are the Asociación de Mujeres Cristianas Dios es Amor, the Fundación Cristiana Niños para Cristo and the Solid Rock Foundation, based in the United States.

The government, with the support of the Legislature, has banned 2,926 NGOs since the protests against Ortega began four and a half years ago. Most cancellations (2,802) have taken place since March, according to a report recently presented by 18 organizations at a public hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).