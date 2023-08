How did you feel about the content of this article?

Melba Damaris Hernández participated until 2020 in student protests for democracy on the campus of the recently confiscated Central American University (UCA) | Photo: Reproduction/X

The Nicaraguan dictatorship arrested on Monday night (28) sociologist and activist Melba Damaris Hernández, who until 2020 participated in student protests for democracy on the campus of the recently confiscated Central American University (UCA).

The arrest information was confirmed to Confidencial newspaper by a source from the NGO Blue and White National Unit (Unab), to which the 54-year-old sociologist is linked.

Hernández had participated in the major protests held in 2018 against the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, violently repressed by the Sandinista regime, and, according to reports, he helped relatives of political prisoners and assisted young people who needed medication, food or accommodation.

Opponent and activist Haydée Castillo reported on X (new Twitter name) that Melba Hernández was taken to La Esperanza women’s prison, in the city of Tipitapa. Today, Nicaragua has 16 political prisoners.

In the case of the UCA, which had its assets confiscated by the Ortega dictatorship two weeks ago, the institution began to be persecuted because it welcomed demonstrators injured during the repression of the 2018 democracy protests.