T-shirt with the image of dictator Daniel Ortega for sale in Managua, Nicaragua’s capital | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan regime, led by dictator Daniel Ortega, recaptured on Wednesday (2) former Sandinista combatant and political prisoner Juan Carlos Baquedano, 65, at his residence in the city of Jinotega, in the north of the country.

Family members of Baquedano denounced his arrest, claiming that he was taken into custody without being taken to the local police station. According to sources, regime officials informed the family that he had been transferred immediately to the capital, Managua.

Baquedano was captured shortly after his return to Nicaragua, which took place last Monday (31). He was exiled in Mexico and returned to his home country to arrange documents relating to personal property. However, his plans were abruptly cut short when Ortega police agents stormed into his home and arrested him.

Juan Carlos Baquedano was first arrested in July 2018 and charged with involvement in a range of crimes, including murder, illegal possession of a firearm, terrorism and obstruction of public services.

At the time, he was sentenced to 47 years in prison. Later, Managua’s Second District Criminal Judge, Adela Cardoza, reduced his sentence to 25 years, related to the murder of a citizen named Pablo Israel Ramos Chavarría, which took place in 2018.

Baquedano was also named as the leader of roadblocks during protests against the Ortega regime in Jinotega. He is a former Sandinista combatant who participated in the insurrection against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in 1979. However, his activism and political engagement led him to turn against the Sandinista regime imposed by Ortega and join the demonstrations against the dictatorship in April 2018, which resulted in his arrest.

More than 60 people are detained for political reasons in Nicaragua, according to the NGO Mecanismo de Recognição de Prios Politicos.