Father Jaime Iván Montesinos Sauceda, 61, was detained last Tuesday (23) by the Nicaraguan authorities on charges of committing crimes considered “treason against the homeland against the State of Nicaragua and society”, reported the National Police. in the country this Thursday (25).

“The National Police are investigating Father Jaime Iván Montesinos Sauceda for committing acts that undermine the nation’s independence, sovereignty and self-determination, in accordance with Article 1 of the Law for the Defense of the People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty, Self-Determination and Peace”, declared the institution in a press release.

Also according to the statement from the National Police, at the time of the arrest, Montesinos Sauceda “was found in a suspicious attitude, drunk and in the company of a young woman, aboard a white pickup truck, with a double cabin, parked on the side of the road.”

According to the security forces of the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega, the priest was arrested in the municipality of San José de los Remates, located in the department of Boaco, in central Nicaragua.

Montesinos Sauceda is pastor of the Juan Pablo II church, in the municipality of Sébaco, which is located in the department of Matagalpa. Father Sauceda’s diocese is led by Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, who was sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison for alleged crimes that were also considered “treason to the homeland”. With the arrest of Father Sauceda, the number of Nicaraguan priests investigated by the National Police this week rises to three.

The Nicaraguan National Police, which has not provided evidence of its accusations, said it is taking steps and will forward the priest to the country’s Public Ministry, for his judgment and determination of criminal responsibilities.

Since last year, Ortega has intensified the persecution of the Catholic Church, which supported the pro-democracy protesters in 2018. The dictator considered the protests an attempted coup d’état and violently repressed them.

Repressive measures include confiscation of church property and imprisonment or expulsion from the country of nuns, priests and bishops.