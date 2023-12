Dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo | Photo: Fernanda LeMarie/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador/Wikimedia Commons

Daniel Ortega's regime in Nicaragua arrested this Thursday (28) Monsignor Carlos Avilés, who holds the position of Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Managua. According to information from the Argentine website Infobaethe cleric was arrested by agents of the National Police shortly after participating in a meeting of the archdiocese's administrative leadership.

As reported by the Infobae, the reason for the arrest of Avilés, who is known for his open criticism of the socialist regime of Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, is still unknown. Lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, who follows the Sandinista regime's attacks on the Church, denounced the case on social media and asked that “the physical integrity of religious people be respected”.

Molina also warned that this is the first arbitrariness carried out by the recently reinstated Ministry of the Interior, which will have the same functions as the body that operated during the civil war in the 1980s, when the first Sandinista government (1979-1990) spied on and censored the Church and the independent press.

Avilés' detention adds to that of other members of the Catholic clergy in recent months, as part of the escalation of tension between the regime and the Church, which has been a critical and supportive voice to the protesters who called for democracy and justice in the country during the demonstrations in 2018. Among those arrested are several other priests and Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison in February.

The political and social crisis in Nicaragua has been ongoing since 2018, when police and paramilitary repression of opposition protests left 355 dead, more than 2,000 injured, more than 1,600 detained at different times and at least 100,000 exiled. The Ortega regime has since closed dozens of NGOs and other civil human rights associations, and keeps more than 100 political prisoners in prison, according to opposition data.