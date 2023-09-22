How did you feel about the content of this article?

Kevin Martínez (right), who was an altar boy in a Nicaraguan parish, was in exile in Costa Rica, where he fled after threats and attacks from the Sandinista dictatorship | Photo: Reproduction/X/Ticavisión

Nicaraguan police arrested a 17-year-old teenager this Wednesday (20) who had been warned that he could return to the country. The arrest of Kevin Martínez, who was an altar boy in a Nicaraguan parish, was reported on X by the Ticavisión television station, in Costa Rica, where the young man works.

“Kevin Martínez, cameraman for Ticavisión, was kidnapped this afternoon by the Sandinista police. Kevin was visiting Nicaragua after Sandinista police sent him a message letting him know he could return. Kevin, the altar boy, had already been beaten by the police,” the station reported.

Martínez had fled Nicaragua in December last year after being a victim of violence by the Sandinista dictatorship twice, according to information from the newspaper La Prensa.

In May 2022, he was threatened by police officers who went to the Jesus Nazareno Parish, in Diriomo, in the department of Granada, to arrest a priest, but the young man said that the priest was not there. In December, Martínez was attacked by Sandinista police officers after being approached while on patrol. He then decided to leave the country.

Since last year, Nicaragua has intensified the persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious people from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and prohibition of activities, such as processions and the operation of entities linked to Christians.

Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed protesters in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.