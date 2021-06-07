Nicaraguan police surround the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro. Carlos Herrera

Two very disturbing signs have been added to the signs of political instability that have multiplied in Latin America in the last few hours. The radicalization of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua, where they have begun to imprison opposition candidates for presidential elections. And the duel raised by Jair Bolsonaro to the Brazilian Army as a result of the factious conduct of an active general, the former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello, who participated in a campaign act in favor of the president in Rio de Janeiro, on May 23 past. Ortega and Bolsonaro. Left or right? Any difference is dissolved by the same authoritarian drive.

What is happening in Nicaragua is unprecedented even for a region accustomed to the struggle for power taking away any norm. On Wednesday of last week, the Ortega police placed Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, an independent candidate in the elections to be held on November 7 to elect the president and national deputies, under house arrest. Chamorro had been being investigated for alleged money laundering at the foundation she presided over and named after her mother, former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. The novelty is that a Managua court found her guilty and placed her in home arrest and incommunicado detention. His lawyer called his situation a kidnapping. Chamorro is, according to the latest opinion polls, the most competitive candidate to face Ortega, who has led the country since 2007. On the same day of the arrest, the police raided the newspaper The confidential, directed by Carlos Fernando Chamorro, brother of the candidate. The Chamorros bring back bad memories for Ortega: on February 25, 1990, his mother, Violeta Chamorro, defeated him in the elections that made her the first female president of the continent elected to that position by popular vote.

The Chamorro prison unleashed, inside and outside the country, a wave of demands for the Government to guarantee free electoral competition. But Ortega seemed to hear the opposite: last Saturday he arrested economist Arturo Cruz, also a candidate for president, for “attacking Nicaraguan society.” The argument was that Cruz violated the Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People and Sovereignty. That rule, which the ruling party promoted in the National Assembly last January, establishes that “Nicaraguans who lead or finance a coup d’état, who alter the constitutional order, who encourage or urge terrorist acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, self-determination, that incite foreign interference in internal affairs, will not be eligible for office of popular election ”. The crimes that would allow the suspension of the political rights of a citizen are of imprecise contours; and the enforcement procedures and authorities are not defined. From the arrest of Cruz it is clearly understood that these deficiencies were not an error but an objective of the Ortega legislators. Every tyranny needs a certain ambiguity.

The scene set in Nicaragua inspired the Government of Joe Biden to demand with a very loud voice for the fulfillment of democratic guarantees and the normalization of electoral competition. On Friday, State Department spokesman Edward “Ned” Price called for Chamorro’s immediate release. And he warned that “the current conditions of repression and exclusion are not consistent with credible elections.”

The next day, that demand increased bureaucratic level and tone. The person in charge of relations with Latin America of the State Department, Julie Chung, said that the United States “requests the immediate release of the Nicaraguan opposition leader Arturo Cruz. The international community has spoken: under Ortega, Nicaragua is becoming an international pariah and is moving further and further away from democracy ”.

These messages should come as no surprise: they confirm that the Biden administration will wave the flag of democratic quality as a linchpin of foreign policy. Price and Chung when speaking of Nicaragua speak of Venezuela, but also of China and, above all, of Russia.

In the Nicaraguan case, this Washington policy takes a long time. The good manners of the meticulous Kevin Sullivan, the US ambassador in Managua, have quite annoyed Ortega, who on May 18 complained about him with a first and last name for maintaining contact with opposition leaders. Ortega has experience in power: on January 10 he completed 14 years in office, only counting this second stage; because he was already president between 1985 and 1990, and between 1979 and 1985 he coordinated the Governing Board. That experience of a quarter of a century advises him to look at himself in the mirror of Nicolás Maduro, who is entering the worst stage of international isolation: the possibility that a case will be opened against him in the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes of It hurts humanity.

Nicaragua’s institutional situation should be dealt with in the OAS, which had already indicated a timetable for Ortega to guarantee, through some reforms, the quality of the electoral process through which the next government will emerge. Ortega did not comply with them. His regime has an adverse front throughout the region. There is only one question to clear: the position of Argentina, which under the administration of the Kirchnerist Alberto Fernández has begun an accelerated approach to the dictatorship of Venezuela.

In Brazil a crisis broke out that shows that ideological differences are accidental compared to a Caesarist method of managing power. General Pazuello, a former Minister of Health whom Bolsonaro had to relieve for the catastrophic handling of the pandemic, participated in a campaign meeting in favor of the president in Rio de Janeiro. As he is an active duty officer, the Army disciplinary authorities evaluated his conduct, outside the institution’s regulations, and recommended that he be punished. However, the head of that force, General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, announced on Thursday that he would suspend the process against Pazuello.

Nogueira’s informal explanations, including those offered to foreign diplomats alarmed by his resolve, further darken the horizon. The commander avoided penalizing Pazuello for fear that Bolsonaro, as supreme head of the Armed Forces, would disavow him by pardoning his former minister. That move would have forced him to retire, which opened the possibility for the president to appoint a new military leadership, addicted to his leadership.

By action or omission, the Army was subjected to the arbitrariness of the president. The context in which this politicization occurs worries many leaders and observers. Bolsonaro is increasingly isolated from the power system and, above all, from the electorate: his acceptance levels fell to 24% in the latest opinion polls. Against this background, the words of Raul Jungmann, who was Michel Temer’s Defense Minister, are cut out: in an interview with O Estado de São Paulo, he pointed out that Bolsonaro has embarked on the authoritarian path of Hugo Chávez, in an attempt to transfer to himself the institutional powers of the military leadership. When Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Lula da Silva met a few weeks ago, they explained that they did so out of a shared fear of institutional regression. Something they were seeing that others did not yet see

Nicaragua and Brazil, Ortega and Bolsonaro, duplicate the examples like a mirror to strengthen the thesis of Professor Steven Levitsky. Democracies now have a new way of dying, different from the one that required a military coup. Now they can be corroded by a form of administration of power whose task is to erase the limits. They do not die from an external attack. They die from within.

